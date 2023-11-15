Marc Guehi: I still play the drums for my church but I am no defensive showman

‘If a defender can go in a game and seems to be doing absolutely nothing then he is doing absolutely everything right,’ Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi says

Marc Guehi still plays drums at his church in Lewisham and his choice of instrument is perhaps no surprise, given his attributes of timing and coordination on the pitch. But the England centre-back is no footballing Keith Moon. In Guehi’s position, he prefers to go unnoticed rather than being a showman.

It has been pointed out by Gareth Southgate that such is Guehi’s awareness and reading of the game, he rarely puts himself in a place where he needs to catch the eye with a last-ditch tackle. Southgate noted it against Scotland earlier in the season, then trusted Guehi when John Stones came off against Italy.

At the moment, Guehi is the best placed to break up the Stones-Harry Maguire partnership that has been one of the foundations of Southgate’s success. He has put himself in the frame for a start against Malta on Friday evening with his understated performances for Crystal Palace making him almost certain to be one of Southgate’s centre-backs at the Euros next year.

“I think Maldini said something like ‘if you have to make a tackle, you weren’t in the right position in the first place’, said Guehi. “If a defender can go in a game and seems to be doing absolutely nothing then he is doing absolutely everything right. Obviously there are times when you might have to make a last-minute tackle because of whatever is happening in the game but if I can avoid being seen in a game, as crazy as it sounds, I am doing my job.”

Guehi has been in impressive form for Crystal Palace in the last year or two - Getty Images/Andy Buchanan

Guehi is only 23 but has a mature head on his shoulders. The son of a pastor, he grew up in a family where the first rule of his household was “God first”, which meant he did not play football on a Sunday until he was serious about it being a career.

He describes his rise to the England squad as steady, before correcting himself. While he felt comfortable with each stage of his development at Chelsea’s Academy, it was not without its setbacks. At Cobham he was earmarked as a future Premier League centre-back but his first loan at Swansea did not go to plan.

After five appearances under Steve Cooper, he was out of the team. Then Covid-19 struck and football closed its doors, leaving him in a race to get back to his family in London and feeling a world away from being close to the England squad.

“Maybe I didn’t explain myself properly, but when I said about the steadiness,” he said. “Not many people know, it was tough for me at Swansea. I have not spoken about it, everyone thinks it was plain sailing, great.

“Being away from home, in Swansea, different country, on your own, there’s going to be challenges, it’s going to be tough. I played in the first games and then didn’t play until after lockdown.

“Thankfully, I did get back home, just in time before lockdown. It was so strange to say it, for so many people around the world it was horrible, for my family, and so many people around. For me, it was probably the best moment, I could get away from football, be with my family, and just focus on myself. If we do get back to playing how can I get back in this team?”

After getting back into Cooper’s team he helped them reach the play-offs, then after another season in the Championship the next step was to play in the Premier League, with the £18 million paid by Palace now looking excellent business. His first England call-up came 18 months ago, with the tough times at Swansea part of his learning curve to the national team.

“It is like building calluses but in your mind,” he said. “Going through those moments does help you in everyday life, everyday situations. You might have a bad game but you remember what you’ve gone through before, and you almost put that to bed and go ‘I just need to prove myself the next game’. Moving steadily.”

He says nothing drastic changed in his game to get him back into the Swansea squad. It was more the time away from football with his family that helped him. During that period, Chelsea’s staff included Claude Makélélé, Paulo Ferreira and Carlo Cudicini, who would assure him he was on the right track, while Cooper also knew the talent he had on his hands from winning the Under-17s World Cup together.

At Palace, Roy Hodgson has added his wisdom to Guehi’s game, with the former England manager rarely talking about his time as national team boss but often bringing up other parts of his career.

“He is so wise, honestly,” said Guehi. “Some of the gems he says every single day, you just have to take a step back and think ‘did he just say that?’ sometimes.

“He mentioned something about Inter Milan, back in the day, and he was talking about Roberto Carlos. Even to think he has coached Roberto Carlos. You are sat in the meeting and you are like ‘honestly, wow!’. You are taken aback so yes, little things like that. He has done so much in the game so when he talks, you listen.”

From former England manager to current, they are appreciating the centre-back who revels in going unnoticed.

