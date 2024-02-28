Marc Guehi injury: Crystal Palace defender ruled out for up to two months after knee surgery

Injury blow: Marc Guehi (Getty Images)

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been ruled out for between six to eight weeks after undergoing knee surgery.

Guehi had an operation to clean up his knee following a setback in his recovery from the injury he suffered at Brighton on February 3.

The surgery was deemed a success but the 23-year-old is set for an extended spell on the sidelines, in what is a blow to both Palace and England.

Guehi will miss the majority of the Premier League run-in and he has also been ruled out of England’s Euro 2024 warm-up games against Brazil and Belgium in March.

But the routine operation was deemed the best option for Guehi’s long-term fitness and will ensure he is available for the Euros this summer.

Guehi has earned nine England caps under Gareth Southgate since his debut in March 2022.

Manchester United’s Harry Maguire and Manchester City’s John Stones remain the first-choice centre-back pairing for England, but Guehi is increasingly considered the third option.

Palace remain without several key players including Michael Olise, Eberechi Eze and Cheick Doucoure, who has signed a new contract until 2029 despite a long-term injury.

New Eagles manager Oliver Glasner is now set to be without Guehi until the final weeks of the season.