Marc Guehi: Crystal Palace increase asking price for key Manchester United defensive target



Crystal Palace have seemingly increased their asking price for reported Manchester United defensive target Marc Guehi.

Amidst United’s efforts to reinforce their defensive department, Guehi has emerged as a prime target for Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS.

The 23-year-old fits the profile of what players INEOS want to target – he’s strong, technically adept, young and has plenty of room for improvement.

Guehi is also a leader at Selhurst Park and his status and standing in the football world have only heightened due to his involvement with England in Euro 2024.

He was sensational for the Three Lions in their opening clash of the tournament against Serbia. Guehi slotted next to Manchester City’s John Stones in the absence of Harry Maguire and was a force to reckon with in the backline as he barely put a foot wrong.

It’s understood that Guehi is open to leaving Palace in search of pastures anew once the European Championships concludes. His preference is to stay in the Premier League.

A previous report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Palace had slapped a £60 million price tag on Guehi, amidst heavy interest in his services from the likes of United.

Matt Law of The Telegraph has given an update on the situation and reveals that the Eagles now want significantly more than the initially quoted £60 million.

“Palace are prepared to start the bidding at £65 million should Guehi ask to leave when he returns from Germany.”

“The former Chelsea defender has two years to run on his Palace contract, which has alerted Liverpool with more clubs expected to come forward for the talented 23-year-old. Palace will be wary of allowing Guehi to enter the final of 12 months of his contract and the player has put his club future on hold while he is away at the Euros with England.”

“But the Selhurst Park club are already preparing to hold talks over a new deal that would see Guehi stay for at least one more season. Should those talks fail, then insiders insist that Palace would not entertain bids of under £65 million for Guehi this summer, having noted Everton’s valuation of Jarrad Branthwaite.”

Everton value Branthwaite at £70 million and are of the opinion that Guehi falls within the same bracket.

United of course lodged a bid for Branthwaite last Friday but it was swiftly rejected by the Toffees. Erik ten Hag’s side are expected to go in again for him.

The Red Devils have however made it clear they will not overpay for Branthwaite and they’re likely to adopt the same stance with Guehi.







