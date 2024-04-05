Marc Gasol reunites with St. Jude patient 10 years later

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Grizzlies legend Marc Gasol paid a visit to St. Jude Children’s Hospital and met an old friend Thursday.

(Video provided by St. Jude Children’s Hospital)

Gasol, who announced his retirement from the NBA at the end of January, was reunited with a St. Jude cancer survivor named Tyler.

Gasol had met Tyler during a visit to St. Jude back in 2013, more than a decade ago, when Tyler was undergoing treatment for leukemia.

Memphis Grizzlies plan to retire Marc Gasol’s No. 33 jersey later this season

Tyler, who is now planning to study biomedical engineering at the University of Alabama, told Gasol that he was finally going to be able to build the bionic leg Gasol had asked him about 10 years ago.

Former Memphis Grizzlies player Pau Gasol, the older brother of Marc who was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers as a part of a deal to bring Marc to Memphis, also joined Thursday’s visit.

The Memphis Grizzlies will retire Marc Gasol’s No. 33 jersey on Saturday, April 6, during its game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.