Marc Gasol an option for Warriors?

Marc Gasol is a name to watch. He just wiggled his way away from the Lakers and, according to an ESPN report, plans to remain in Spain while sorting out the next (and perhaps last) phase of his playing career. Gasol nearly signed with the Warriors last summer — and might have done so had Thompson not ruptured his Achilles before free agency. It may never materialize, but he has the exact passing acumen and center skill set that has traditionally fit Kerr’s offense best, similar to David West and Andrew Bogut.



Source: Anthony Slater @ The Athletic

Marc Gasol is one step closer to playing in Spain after being waived by the Memphis Grizzlies. lebronwire.usatoday.com/2021/09/15/lak… – 4:00 PM

The Memphis Grizzlies today announced the team waived center Marc Gasol. Gasol was acquired by the Grizzlies from the Los Angeles Lakers with a 2024 second round draft pick for the draft rights to center Wang Zhelin (57th overall in 2016) on Sept. 10. Gasol (7-1, 255) holds regular season career averages of 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 32.2 minutes in 891 games (866 starts) over 13 seasons with the Grizzlies, Raptors and Lakers. -via NBA.com / September 15, 2021

Marc Gasol is working daily to get in shape with his trainer before deciding his future. His day-to-day is with Basquet Girona, but he hasn’t worked out with the team, as he did last season, and he hasn’t decided yet. -via ccma.cat / September 15, 2021

There is a lot of speculation around Marc Gasol, but no decision has been made, even regarding Barcelona’s interest. The possibility of playing for Barça, however remote it may seem, can not be ruled out. -via ccma.cat / September 15, 2021