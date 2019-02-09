

One day after arguably the biggest trade of the 2019 NBA trade deadline, Marc Gasol has officially joined the Toronto Raptors.

After completing his physical Friday while in Toronto, the club’s new big man met the squad in New York, according to Josh Lewenberg of TSN. The former Memphis Grizzlies star could make his debut on Saturday against the New York Knicks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

For those chomping at the bit to see the man in some Raptors threads, here you go.





Marc Gasol meets up with Nick Nurse following his trade from the Memphis Grizzlies. (Twitter // Raptors)

Head coach Nick Nurse seems happy to know that the Raptors will have another player available to suit up soon. After the club shipped Jonas Valanciunas, Delon Wright, C.J. Miles, and a 2024 2nd round pick off in the trade on Thursday, it only had four players able to come off the bench during the squad’s win over the Atlanta Hawks that night.

Of course, coach Nurse must also be very pleased about the production ‘Big Spain’ will bring to the team.

JV out, Gasol in. A per-36 comparison of the swap. pic.twitter.com/LQM9MjhPJr — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) February 7, 2019





More Raptors coverage on Yahoo Sports Canada