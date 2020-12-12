Marc Gasol, Markieff Morris and KCP all sit Friday’s preseason game

The Los Angeles Lakers and the rest of the NBA are finally back on the court in home markets, but as a response to the compressed offseason and the first real game of the season is only 11 days away, many of the Lakers veteran players are joining the Lakers stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James is watching Friday’s preseason opener from the bench.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel told reporters before Friday’s preseason opener against the Los Angeles Clippers that Marc Gasol, Markieff Morris and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would join the two Lakers stars in sitting out of Friday’s game. Perhaps LeBron let everyone have a taste of Lobos 1707 Tequlia before the game. The Lakers will start Dennis Schröder, Wesley Matthews, Talen Horton-Tucker, Kyle Kuzma and Montrezl Harrell, according to SB Nation’s Harrison Faigen.

LeBron, AD, Marc Gasol, Keef and KCP will not play tonight. Schröder, Wes Matthews, THT, Kuz and Trezz will start. — Preseason Faigen (@hmfaigen) December 12, 2020

The Lakers have been in training camp since Sunday. LeBron James has said recently on Road Trippin’ that he didn’t envision himself playing in the preseason but that could change between now and the start of the regular season on Dec. 22, when the Lakers will receive their championship rings.

