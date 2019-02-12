Marc Gasol was a human highlight factory in first Raptors home game

Raptors fans got their first home-court taste of Marc Gasol on Monday, and it was delicious.

Despite a bit of a rocky start to his first contest in Toronto by being left confused and essentially useless during Kyle Lowry’s patented pregame ritual, Big Spain was anything but when he finally checked in to a roaring ovation from the Scotiabank Arena crowd.

Gasol was relatively quiet until the fourth quarter, when he absolutely went off with several highlight-reel plays.

First, he showed his prowess in the paint with this nasty spin move and bucket to put the Raps up by four with ten minutes left in the final Q.

Spicy Euro Spin pic.twitter.com/U6uTWSfj7p — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 12, 2019





Less than 30 seconds later, he busted out this absurd no-look bounce feed to Patrick McCaw off an inbounds play and immediately followed that up with a rain drop from downtown to cap off his 100 percent three-point shooting night.

To cap the sequence off, we were then blessed this absolute masterpiece of a sky hook from the three-time all-star, which surely left some Raptors fans drooling all over themselves.





Along with that gnarly showing of skill and versatility put on display during that, like, three minute sequence, Gasol finished his Raptors home debut with 16 points on 7-for-9 shooting, six rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block as Toronto took a thriller over the Brooklyn Nets.

Chalk this one up under the very good first impressions category.

Get used to this swag, Toronto. (Getty)

