🚨 Marc Casadó pens new Barcelona deal

Barcelona youngster Marc Casadó has penned a new deal at Camp Nou, keeping him with the Catalan side until 2028.

The Spanish midfielder has appeared five times for the senior side so far, after impressing at youth level.

He made his debut in the 2022/23 season in a Champions League game against Viktoria Pilsen, before making four further appearances last season.

He has been at Barcelona since 2016, and is now set to stay for far longer.