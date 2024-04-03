Marc Brys: Appointment of new Cameroon boss surprises country's FA

Marc Brys has managed club sides in Belgium, the Netherlands and Saudi Arabia [Getty Images]

The Cameroonian Football Federation has expressed its "great astonishment" after the country's sports ministry appointed Marc Brys as the new head coach of the Indomitable Lions.

The 61-year-old Belgian, who was most recently at OH Leuven, has been chosen to replace former Liverpool and West Ham defender Rigobert Song.

However, Fecafoot appeared to be unaware the appointment was coming, saying the decision was "taken unilaterally".

"The Cameroonian Football Federation learned, at the same time as all Cameroonians, of the appointment to positions of responsibility within the national senior men's football selection," a statement on social media said.

The governing body added that it "intends to shed light on this regrettable situation" and "communicate without delay" on "the reaction it intends to have".

Former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o has been president of Fecafoot since December 2021.

He is currently being investigated by the Confederation of African Football for alleged improper conduct.

The sports ministry said Brys would be assisted by Joachim Mununga and Giannis Xilouris but did not disclose the length of their contracts.

Former Cameroon striker Francois Omam-Biyik, who featured at three World Cups, was among the extended technical, medical and administrative staff appointed.

Song was named Cameroon boss in 2022 on the orders of the country's President, Paul Biya, but his deal finished at the end of February.

He led the Indomitable Lions to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where they beat five-time champions Brazil but went out at the group stage.

Earlier this year, the Central Africans were knocked out in the last 16 of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations by eventual finalists Nigeria.