Marc-Andre Fleury with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Anaheim Ducks

The Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Tom Izzo walked into the locker room with fists in the air and an ear-to-ear grin on his face, welcoming water getting doused on him by Michigan State's players celebrating what clearly was not just another win. Aaron Henry had 18 points to help the Spartans improve their chances of making the NCAA Tournament with a 71-67 win over No. 4 Ohio State on Thursday night, two days after Izzo's team beat No. 5 Illinois by nine points. The Hall of Fame coach led Michigan State to the national championship in 2000, early in a string of 22 straight NCAA Tournaments that includes eight trips to the Final Four.