Marc-Andre Fleury with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Detroit Red Wings

Tsimane children look out over the Maniqui River, in the Bolivian Amazon. Michael Gurven, CC BY-NDFeeling under the weather? Chances are you or your doctor will grab a thermometer, take your temperature and hope for the familiar 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit (37 degrees Celsius) everyone recognizes as “normal.” But what is normal and why does it matter? Despite the fixation on 98.6 F, clinicians recognize that there is no single universal “normal” body temperature for everyone at all times. Throughout