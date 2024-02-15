Marc-Andre Fleury with a Goalie Save vs. Arizona Coyotes
Marc-Andre Fleury (Minnesota Wild) with a Goalie Save vs. Arizona Coyotes, 02/14/2024
Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
Logano will start first in the Daytona 500 for the first time in his career
Curry and Ionescu will participate in a one-on-one 3-point shootout during NBA All-Star Weekend on Saturday.
Clark needs eight points to break Kelsey Plum's NCAA women's scoring record.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
The Chiefs are Super Bowl champions (again) and the NFL offseason is in full swing. No better time for a fantasy football mock draft!
Topuria isn't yet a UFC champion, but he's so sure of a victory over Alexander Volkanovski that he's already looking at future opponents.
The NASCAR Cup Series will embark upon a 36-race calendar in 2024, introducing one completely new track, welcoming back an iconic circuit and shuffling its playoff deck.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
This is the kind of rare stat line the San Antonio Spurs envisioned when they landed the No. 1 pick in last summer's draft.
Here are the best and worst of 2024 Super Bowl commercials.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
With the dust settling from the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines what's next for the Chiefs and 49ers.
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
Haason Reddick has tallied 27 sacks in the last two seasons for the Eagles.
