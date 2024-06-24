Some Marathons Are Getting Way Too Popular for Their Own Good

Every June, 50,000 people pour into … Duluth, Minnesota? You read that right: Duluth—which has a population of roughly 86,000—is now a major running destination thanks to Grandma’s Marathon, which typically takes place the third weekend of June. “It’s one of the largest single-day events here every year, and it probably feels bigger than it is because of the size of the community—it amplifies the excitement in a lot of ways,” says race director Greg Haapala.

Boutique races like Grandma’s Marathon may be lesser known on a global stage, but they’re a clear example of running’s surging popularity—and how word of mouth, courtesy of previous participants, can bring new runners to the event, says Haapala. Grandma’s, which was founded in 1977, has seen three straight years of sellouts since the COVID-19 pandemic (previously, they had only sold out in the 40th anniversary year). Each year, the marathon, which opens registration in the fall, has reached its capacity of around 9,000 runners faster than the last, from June in 2022 to March in 2023 to January in 2024.

Industry estimates suggest that there are approximately 50 million runners in America right now, and interest in racing is growing, too: Five percent of runners on Strava ran a 26.2-mile race in 2023, up 20 percent from the previous year, according to the fitness app’s annual Year in Sport report. And average race registrations in 2023 were 5.8 percent higher compared to 2022, internal data from RunSignup indicates.

Demand is outpacing capacity for the six largest, most prestigious, and most well-known marathons in the world, aka the Abbott World Marathon Majors, an international circuit that includes Berlin, Boston, Chicago, London, New York, and Tokyo. Five of those six races are lottery-based, and the London Marathon just set a new world record with 840,318 people applying to run in 2025. The Boston Marathon is the only one that requires runners to meet time standards (unless they run for a charity), and a surge in qualifiers meant runners had to run 5:29 faster than the qualifying time for their age and gender to gain entry into the 2024 race.

More applicants mean that more runners are getting repeatedly shut out of the World Marathon Majors. But events like Grandma’s Marathon, the Los Angeles Marathon, Twin Cities Marathon, Houston Marathon, Eugene Marathon, Philadelphia Marathon, Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, and more are just as well-organized as the Majors, but are more accessible and affordable (a bib for New York costs up to $315, while Philadelphia registration costs $120—and that doesn’t include travel costs).

“I look at these races as offering a boutique marathon experience,” says Phil Dumontet, CEO of endurance-event production company Brooksee and founder of Boulderthon. Dumontet oversees 10 races, including the Mesa Marathon, Portland Marathon, and Las Vegas Marathon, which altogether draw about 60,000 participants per year. “They have the same big-city amenities that you’d expect from a large race, but shrunk down to a more personalized level that brings in the personality of the local community in a way that’s harder to replicate on a massive scale.”

The Houston Marathon, held every January, has seen its out-of-town numbers grow since the pandemic, says race director Carly Caulfield. “You can literally fly into one of our two airports, take an Uber into downtown, and you never have to worry about transportation again,” she says. “The Expo, the start and finish line, everything is right there—all you have to do is think about your race.”

It’s a stark contrast to marathon weekend in Boston, where crowds inundate the airport and streets, runners must take an early-morning shuttle to the start in Hopkinton, and spectators can barely navigate the course via public transportation.

“Because we’re smaller, we can be a little more flexible, a little more responsive and nimble,” adds Caulfield. Race organizers, for example, extensively analyze race data each year to minimize field density as much as possible so runners don’t feel crowded together. The flat course was made for fast times; in 2022, Keira D’Amato broke the women’s American record—which had stood since 2006—there. (A half-marathon is run simultaneously, and Weini Kelati set the American record for that distance in Houston in 2024.)

Compare that to the New York Marathon, where at mile eight, runners funnel from the wide expanse of Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn’s main artery, to the narrower, brownstone- and tree-lined Lafayette Avenue. If you’re far enough back in the field, it’s a guaranteed, stop-you-in-your-tracks bottleneck—one that can tack precious time onto your race.

Add to that the frustration of getting into a massive race like New York—for 2024, the race, organized by the New York Road Runners, received almost 165,000 applications, and announced that a mere 4 percent were accepted—and it makes sense that runners are looking elsewhere.

Smaller races are leveraging the moment. The Detroit Free Press Marathon, the only race in the world to cross two international borders, recently announced that it would be adding an elite field. Nearly 24,000 people registered to take part in the 2023 race, and this year is on track to be the event’s biggest year yet, says Aaron Velthoven, the vice president and race director. But the addition of an elite field—including pro runners—is part of a long-term plan to expand the race’s size and influence.

“In any sport, folks look to the top for inspiration, and we want to showcase what an elite marathoner can do on this course here,” says Velthoven. “And our goal is that word of mouth goes out through the industry and that we can continue to grow as a destination for runners.”

Destination is just as much a draw for mid-Majors as it is for the Majors; runners come for the race, but stay for the location. While the events themselves may be smaller, they’re hosted in cities where runners can hang out, sightsee, and explore local attractions. For some runners, the Majors become a sort of bucket-list travel experience, while other races allow them to focus on the race itself—with less stress surrounding the event and fewer people on the course, more variables remain in a runner’s control.

Whatever a runner’s intention in signing up may be, a mid-Major must have four foundational elements to create a great experience, says Dumontet, who has seen Boulderthon registration double year over year since he founded it in 2021; this year’s race is on track to hit over 10,000 participants. “Safety is the starting point,” he explains. “Start time reflects the organization leading up to the race and provides a great first impression; support—aid stations, volunteers, cheer groups, entertainment—makes an event more fun; and scoring, especially live tracking, is key because more spectators are coming out to support friends and family.”

The races that nail those four elements stand to benefit the most as runners look beyond World Marathon Majors race weekends. That’s not to say runners shouldn’t keep those six races on their bucket list, but until the entry odds are in their favor, there are plenty of other cities that offer equally iconic events with unique courses, epic crowd support, and the opportunity to run their best race.