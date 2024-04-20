Marathon runner, 84, to run 522nd marathon after surgery

Pat Seabrook has run 32 London Marathons [BBC]

An 84-year-old marathon runner has pledged to run her 522nd marathon once she recovers from surgery.

Pat Seabrook, from East Brent, who had cataracts surgery a week ago, has run 32 London Marathons in 40 years.

She has clocked up 30,000 miles (48,380km) in events which have seen her compete globally.

On Sunday Ms Seabrook will be watching the London Marathon for the first time "in years".

Ms Seabrook started running in her 40s and would meet her friend every morning at 07:00 for a jog.

Speaking to BBC Radio Somerset, she said: "That was the beginning of the running boom."

'Snowballed from there'

In 1987 she ran her first marathon in London after being inspired by friends taking part in the Reading half marathon.

"They said you only need to train for about seven miles, and then you get round the other six quite easily.

"It sort of snowballed from there," she added.

The 521-time marathon runner has even completed two unplanned marathons in Australia, where she had travelled to take part in the Gold Coast Marathon in Melbourne.

"When we were on our way to Adelaide, they said to me 'Are you here for the marathon?' and I said 'What marathon?'," she said.

"They told me exactly where to go to get signed onto the marathon the following day."

Ms Seabrook then ran the Sydney marathon for good measure before returning home.

Seven-hour run

For the 2025 London Marathon, Pat looks forward to being in the 85-90 age bracket so she has a little more time to get round the course.

She said: "Once I'm 85 I think it's seven hours, and it'll take me seven hours to get round now."

Ms Seabrook recalls the London marathon starting in 1981 when competitive running "kicked off".

"Look what's happened now with Parkrun, there's millions of people," she said.

"I'm not quite last, there are some behind me and they all tag onto the back of me and when they can pass me they've achieved something and they say to the next lot - 'Follow her, she'll get you round!'"

