Marash Kumbulla could end up staying at Roma

Albanian centreback Marash Kumbulla could end up staying at Roma after concluding his loan at Sassuolo.

The player was recently involved in a number of lackluster performances and costly mistakes which contributed to Sassuolo’s relegation.

However, his future may still end up unfolding in the Italian capital.

Today’s edition of Il Messaggero suggests De Rossi spoke with Kumbulla and did not rule out the possibility of including him in his squad list for Roma’s preseason.

De Rossi is said to have communicated to Kumbulla his willingness to work together.

This, in turn, may complicate Diego Llorente’s return to the club from Leeds United.

However, if a reasonable offer were to arrive at Roma’s doorstep, the capital club would not think twice about selling Kumbulla.