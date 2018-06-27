Diego Maradona's role as paid ambassador for Fifa comes under scrutiny following boorish behaviour

Maradona is said to earn £10,000 plus expenses for any event he attends in his capacity as a Fifa ambassador - REUTERS

Diego Maradona’s role as a paid ambassador for Fifa has come under scrutiny following his boorish behaviour at the World Cup.

The governing body confirmed note had been taken of Maradona’s latest antics during Argentina’s nail-biting victory over Nigeria, although it would not comment on whether they would have any impact on his official duties.

The 1986 World Cup-winning captain, said to earn £10,000 plus expenses for any event he attends in his capacity as a Fifa ambassador, reacted to Marcos Rojo’s winning goal on Tuesday night with a double one-finger salute before appearing to goad supporters below him.

He had looked worse for wear in an executive box at the game in St Petersburg - later confessing to having been drinking - before sparking a health scare when needing to be helped from his seat.

The 57-year-old, who required medical assistance at the stadium, was also forced to deny false rumours that he had been hospitalised and had even died.

Maradona was not on the official Fifa VIP list for Tuesday’s match after having been for Argentina’s World Cup opener against Iceland, at which he was seen smoking a cigar at the non-smoking Spartak Stadium.

He apologised for that and had to explain an incident in which he was accused of pulling his eyes to the side while looking in the direction of South Korean fans.

Fifa rules prohibit discrimination by teams, officials and fans at matches it organises and Maradona posted on his Facebook page that he saw “an Asian boy wearing an Argentina T-shirt”, adding: “I, from afar, tried to tell them how nice it seemed to me that even the Asians cheer for us. And that’s all, guys, come on.”

After Tuesday’s game, he sent a WhatsApp voice message to a journalist friend, in which he said: “Where we were, they were only serving white wine. Yes, we drank all the wine.”

Rubbishing false reports he had suffered a fatal heart attack, he added: “I swear on the lives of my mum, my grandson Benjamin and my son Dieguito Fernando’s life that nothing happened.”

In a later voice message to his partner, Rocio Olivia, he said: “Hello, my love. No heart attack, no injection, nothing.

“I don’t know where they’re getting it from that I had heart problems or I had to be an adrenaline shot. It all seems so mad, so stupid.”

Slurring his words and appearing to contradict his own admission he had been drinking, he added: “It’s 3am and we’re just getting back to Moscow without any problems. No alcohol or important story.”

He also posted on his official Facebook page: “I want to tell everyone that I am fine, and I was not taken to hospital. At half-time, my neck hurt a lot and I had a faint.

“I was checked by a doctor and he recommended me to go home before the second half, but I wanted to stay because we were risking it all. How could I leave? I send a kiss to everyone, thanks for the support!”

Maradona’s daughter Dalma branded fake social media reports of his death as “miserable”.

She posted on Twitter: “I haven’t heard them but they told me what they said. They are false. There’s obviously some very twisted people out there.

“Don’t help them go viral. If you do, you should know they tell lies.”

Maradona, who has a history of cocaine abuse and was twice banned from football for failing drugs tests - including at the 1994 World Cup - is the only one of Fifa’s group of so-called “legends” who is a general ambassador for the organisation.

Other ex-players have been made ambassadors for specific tournaments, such as the former France defender Marcel Desailly and the ex-Russia striker Aleksandr Kerzhakov for this World Cup.

