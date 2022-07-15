Mapping out Bears' path to surprise NFL playoff appearance

Playoffs?! Mapping Bears' path to surprise postseason appearance originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Last season, the Cincinnati Bengals authored an impressive turnaround, going from last place in the AFC North in 2020 to Super Bowl runner-up in 2021. The Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and New England Patriots also made the playoffs after missing them the year before.

It’s an annual occurrence in the NFL, and it’s become a fun preseason exercise to try and find the teams that will be this season’s unexpected playoff participants.

Is there a chance the Bears could significantly exceed expectations and make a surprise postseason run? Nothing is impossible. Whether or not that’s in the best interest of their long-term rebuild is up for debate.

But with training camp less than two weeks away, let’s dive into how such a playoff run would come to be.

If the improbable does take place this fall on the shores of Lake Michigan, here’s the most likely (only) way it can happen.

The must-wins

vs. Texans

at Giants

vs. Lions

at Falcons

at Jets

at Lions

By virtue of last year’s 6-11 record, the Bears have one of the easier schedules in the NFL. They face five teams that picked in the top 10 of the 2022 NFL Draft Three of those teams – Giants, Falcons, Texans – are, like the Bears, on the ground floor of a rebuild. The Jets and Lions are in Year 2 of their respective rebuilds but are still opponents the Bears must beat to make an improbable playoff charge.

Realistically, the Bears, at worst, go 3-3 in this stretch. But any postseason equation for the Bears must seem the go 5-1, at worst, against the bottom feeders of the NFL.

It’s not impossible

vs. Commanders

at Patriots

vs. Dolphins

vs. 49ers

vs. Eagles

vs. Vikings

at Vikings

The Eagles earned the seventh and final NFC playoff spot last season at 9-8. So it’s fair to assume that the 9-8 mark will be good enough this season for the last wild-card position.

Whatever the Bears’ record is in the “winnable” portion of the schedule, they will have to get the rest of their wins here. So, if they go 4-2 in the “must-wins,” they’ll need to pick up five wins from this section.

The Commanders upgraded from Taylor Heinicke to Carson Wentz at quarterback, but it’s a Thursday night game, and Wentz is prone to coughing up the ball. Picking off Washington is the most likely one of the bunch.

The Patriots made the playoffs last season but are going through a change at offensive coordinator and still have question marks on defense. Meanwhile, the Dolphins upgraded their offensive line and traded for Tyreek Hill, but their success hinges on the play of Tua Tagovailoa. If he doesn’t play well early in the season, there’s a chance the Bears will face an underachieving Dolphins team led by Teddy Bridgewater when Miami rolls into town.

I only put the 49ers on this list because of their position on the schedule. The best time to face the 49ers, who are transitioning from Jimmy Garoppolo to Trey Lance, will be early on while Kyle Shanahan still is working out the kinks. The Bears open the season against the 49ers, which could set up for a surprising Week 1 upset. Lance likely won’t have the complete Shanahan playbook at his disposal, and it will only be his third career NFL start. There’s a world in which the Bears spring the upset to start 1-0.

There’s a lot of hype surrounding the Eagles (myself included), but there’s a chance Jalen Hurts struggles and the preseason darlings flop. If that’s the case, the Bears could pick them off late in the season. Unlikely, but not impossible.

Any Bears playoff run must include a split with the Vikings.

Thanks to a soft schedule, there’s a path to 9-8 for the Bears. Is it likely? No. But hope springs eternal every summer in the NFL. Dreams run rampant. So, if you dare to dream, dream of this road for the 2022 Bears, It’s the only one

