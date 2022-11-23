Mapping out Alabama’s path to the College Football Playoff

In the most recent College Football Playoff rankings the Crimson Tide come in at the No. 7 spot, within striking distance of the top four.

No two-loss team has ever made the playoffs before, but it looks like the committee has not entirely counted the Tide out. Alabama’s two losses are not comparable to anyone else as they both came on the road against LSU and Tennessee who were not only top-10 teams when they played, but remain in the top 10 in the latest rankings. On top of that, both games ended with walk-off scores.

In other words, the committee recognizes this isn’t the same as Clemson losing by 21 to an unranked Notre Dame or Oregon losing to Georgia by close to 50 points. Even though the Tide dropped two games, the difficulty of the schedule would be difficult for just about any team in the nation.

So what has to happen for the Tide to sneak their way into the big dance? Here are a few scenarios that Alabama fans should root for in order to have a compelling case to put the Crimson Tide into the CFP.

Georgia must beat LSU in the SECCG

Georgia is essentially a lock for the playoffs, even with a loss in the SEC championship game. However, an LSU win would likely get both the Tigers and UGA into the playoffs effectively destroying any Tide chances.

Ohio State handles Michigan

Now, this is where it gets a little tricky. There is a chance that both of these teams will earn a spot in the CFP regardless of the outcome of this game. However, Alabama could still sneak into the No. 4 seed even if they both make it. The best-case scenario, though, is the Buckeyes handle Michigan by a wide margin. Michigan’s resume would then include only one ranked win over Penn State and arguably the worst out-of-conference schedule in football that featured Colorado State (2-9), Hawaii (3-9) and Connecticut (6-6).

TCU loses to KSU in the Big 12 Championship

The only thing really keeping the Horned Frogs in the playoff race is a zero in the loss column. TCU’s resume isn’t overly impressive with the only ranked win being Kansas State, a game they trailed 28-17 at the half before the Wildcats lost their quarterback, Adrian Martinez, to injury. Eight of TCU’s eleven games were decided by 10 points or less and an out of conference that featured Colorado (1-10), Tarleton and SMU. However, becoming conference champions could give the Tide troubles so it is the best-case scenario for the Tide that TCU slips up in the title game. It’s really tough to beat a team twice, especially when KSU had them on the ropes in the first matchup.

USC loses Pac-12 Championship to Oregon

If USC loses to Notre Dame this weekend but wins the Pac-12 title, there is a chance the Trojans get selected over Alabama as the best two-loss team since they would be conference champions so it is imperative they lose the title game. A loss in the title game eliminates USC, but then two-loss Oregon would be the conference champions. Fortunately for Alabama, I think the Tide makes a much stronger case over the Ducks. Oregon lost to Washington in a close game, but more importantly, they lost by 46 points earlier in the season to UGA.

Clemson loses once more

As things stand currently, the Tigers have one loss to Alabama’s two, yet, Alabama remains higher in the playoff rankings. That tells me the committee doesn’t value Clemson very highly at all, and they shouldn’t after the Tigers lost by three scores on the road to an at-the-time unranked Notre Dame side. Clemson’s marquee wins come against Florida State and Louisville which really just don’t move the meter for me. The odds of Clemson getting through South Carolina and North Carolina without a loss don’t seem very likely.

Alabama dominates Auburn in the Iron Bowl

As the Tide will not be competing in conference championship weekend the contest against Auburn will be the Tide’s last chance to make an impression on the committee. Granted circumstances were a bit different, Ohio State used a 59-0 over Wisconsin to catapult over Baylor and TCU in the playoff rankings back in 2015 and a similar blowout could do the same for Alabama. If you sat down every team competing for a playoff spot and asked them who they don’t want to get in, the answer is Alabama. If you put Alabama on a neutral field with TCU and USC tomorrow, is there really a genuine question as to who would win? I think not.

