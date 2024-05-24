Maplewood upsets Wilmington, moves on to face Saegertown

SLIPPERY ROCK — Maplewood's softball team upset Wilmington 2-0 in Wednesday's District 10 Class 2A semifinals. Maplewood advanced via forfeit in the quarterfinals, but proved that they belong by taking out the No. 1 seed.

The Maplewood defense limited Wilmington to five hits, as Rhinn Post, the starter for Maplewood, pitched all seven innings. Post struck out six and walked one.

"This team will battle for seven innings. Before the game, I told them that we have to play like it's our last game, the last time that they can play for each other. The girls never let up, and came away with a thrilling win," Maplewood head coach Jeremy Post said. "They're playing with a chip on their shoulder after we had some games get away from us during the season.

"We play in a tough Region. There will be four teams from our region playing in District 10 Championship games. We're looking forward to the challenge ahead of us."

Maplewood took the lead in the top of the second as Brianna Kope hit a double to left field scored Madyson Banik. That one run was all they needed, but Maplewood added in another run in the top of the fifth.

Banik and Kope led the Maplewood offense. Banik led the team in hits, going 2-for-3 on the day, scoring the winning run. Kope went 1-for-3 and got the game winning RBI.

Maplewood now face Saegertown in the finals. The finals will take place on Monday, with the time and place still to be announced.

------------

Maplewood (2)

(AB-R-H-BI) Niedbala 2-1-1-0, Frazier 3-0-0-0, Despenses 3-0-0-0, Shoemaker 3-0-0-0, Whitman 3-0-1-0, Banik 3-1-2-0, Post 3-0-0-0, Kope 3-0-1-1, Post 2-0-0-0, Moyer 1-0-0-0. Totals 26-2-5-1.

Wilmington (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Harlan 4-0-0-0, Leishman 3-0-0-0, Grubbs 3-0-2-0, Deal 3-0-1-0, Jewell 2-0-0-0, Williamson 3-0-1-0, Maynard 3-0-1-0, Phanco 3-0-0-0, Baney 3-0-0-0. Totals 27-0-5-0.

Maplewood 010 010 0 — 2 5 2

Wilmington 000 000 0 — 0 5 3

BATTING

2B: M — Kope.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Post WP 7-5-0-0-6-1; W — Williamson LP 6-5-2-1-7-2, Maynard 1-0-0-0-2-0.