Maplewood, Saegertown set for Class 2A title game

May 27—Maplewood (10-7) and Saegertown (15-2) will match in the District 10 Class 2A softball championship game, though each team took a different route to get there.

Today's game at Allegheny College at 2:30 p.m. will be the third meeting between the Panthers and the Tigers. Saegertown won 8-0 and 6-1 to sweep the Tigers in region play this season.

Saegertown defeated Union City 4-1 and Seneca 12-5 to qualify for the title game.

The Panthers are led by Canisius College commit Mikaila Obenrader. She has an ERA of .82 with 243 strikeouts, 15 walks, 45 hits and 13 earned runs. She also leads the team with a .418 batting average, 23 hits, 25 RBIs and six home runs.

Maggie Triola (20), Maddy Pratt (18), Alyssa Arblaster (19) and Kacie Mook (16) each have more than 15 hits in the season with an average of .314 or better.

"We know they're a good team," Saegertown head coach Jenn Bowes said. "They've been making adjustments all season to beat some really good teams, which includes making the best of a second chance and that makes them even more dangerous."

Saegertown's last District 10 championship was in 2022 when the Panthers advanced all the way to the state semifinal round.

Maplewood defeated No. 1 seed Wilmington 2-0 in the semifinal round, but lost to Sharpsville 9-3 in the quarterfinals. Sharpsville was forced to forfeit after the game, which pushed Maplewood into the next round.

"They (Saegertown) are a great team. It's going to take seven innings of focus and determination to come away with a win," Maplewood head coach Jeremy Post said. "We'll have to play great defense, and make sure to capitalize on opportunities to score when we get them."

Maplewood is led in the circle by Rhinn Post. Post has an ERA of 3.77 with 131 strikeouts, 37 walks and 53 earned runs.

Lexus Whitman, Jocelyn Lane, Brianna Kope and Sheila Despenes each have 19 hits for the Tigers. Jillian Shoemaker, Madyson Banik and Izzy Somerville each have 17.

The winner will play the District 9 runner up in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs on June 3.

