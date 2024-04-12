Maplewood rocked in 3-0 loss to Rocky Grove

Apr. 12—GUYS MILLS — The Maplewood volleyball team lost to Rocky Grove 3-0 (25-20, 25-15, 25-13) in a regional matchup on a rainy Thursday night. Rocky Grove was rocky on serves all night, but the Maplewood defense struggled to stay consistent, allowing Rocky Grove to control the game.

Maplewood opened the first set strong, but mental errors caused them to lose control of the game, allowing Rocky Grove to snowball its lead.

"We lost the mental battle," said Maplewood head coach Calum Hyde. "These guys are still inexperienced as a team. It ended up to we just couldn't get out of own heads, out of our own way."

Maplewood had some offensives chances, but mental errors on serves or a miscommunication on the court led to them losing control as soon as they got it. Logan Kier led the Maplewood offense with five kills.

"They (Rocky Grove) definitely kept it together better than we did tonight," said Hyde.

The Orioles were the more consistent team, allowing them to play the game on their terms. Maplewood put some pressure on them in some spots, but the Tigers were unable to keep the pressure on.

Rocky Grove found holes in the Maplewood defense and exploited them. They were ready for trick set ups from Maplewood and drove their momentum throughout each set, not flaming out after a missed serve or dig.

On the contrary, one mistake from the Tigers sent them spiraling, causing another mistake, and then another mistake. Those mistakes added up quickly, resulting in a quick loss.

"To an inexperienced volleyball team, that's pretty standard," said Hyde. "To have one thing go wrong and just shut down and forget the big picture. One points' one point, there's 25 of them you have to get."

Maplewood will look to get back on track on Tuesday against Saegertown at Saegertown High School at 7 p.m.

