Maplewood eliminated from District playoffs by Greenville in 15-0 loss

May 21—GREENVILLE — The Maplewood baseball team was defeated by Greenville in dominating fashion in Monday's District 10 Class 2A quarterfinals. Maplewood struggled offensively, and the pitching staff fell apart quickly, leading to a long game for the Tigers.

The Trojans tallied nine runs in the bottom of the fourth to win the game via mercy rule. Maplewood didn't keep with Greenville on offense, and the collapse of the pitching staff did nothing to make things any better.

"We got white-washed," said Maplewood head coach Ken Smock. "It was a great season and I have a great admiration for this team for the way they competed this year. We made a statement and we will be back."

The Maplewood offense was led by Landyn Reynolds and Paul Hirosky. Reynolds went 1-for-1 at the plate with a walk. Hirosky went 1-for-2 at the plate. Maplewood tallied three walks on the day as well. A bases loaded situation in the third inning amounted to no runs for the Tigers.

"We had bases loaded there and we just couldn't get the job done," said Smock. "I thought if we had gotten a couple of runs with the bases loaded we could've changed the momentum of the game, but that didn't happen."

Maplewood's defense encountered issues on the day as well. Multiple errors, wild pitches and passed balls allowed Greenville's runners to advance to second and third base and even score a few times. Those errors, on top of the offensive woes, made life difficult for Maplewood.

"Today wasn't what I expected," said Smock. "We got behind the eight ball in the first inning and they hit the ball well. We had some miscues at times too."

Greenville ran wild on the base paths, stealing a total of 13 bases. Four players on the Trojans stole two or more bases.

Chase Koelle got the start for Maplewood, throwing for three innings. Koelle struck out two while allowing four hits and six earned runs. Greenville's batters watched out for Koelle's breaking pitches, staying patient at the plate and letting the ball come to them. Reynolds and Kyle Jordan came in for relief to finish off the fourth inning.

Even with Mondays disappointing loss, there is still hope for the future as the Tigers' young team looks to put this loss behind them and continue to grow.

"Absolutely," said Smock. "We always look forward to next year and to improve. And I know these players will do that. It's a testament of what they did this year."

This loss ends Maplewood's year, as Greenville moves on to the semifinals where they will face Lakeview.

------

Maplewood (0)

(AB-R-H-BI) Reynolds 1-0-1-0, Proper 1-0-0-0, Jordan 2-0-0-0, Willison 2-0-0-0, Koelle 2-0-0-0, Woge 1-0-0-0, Hirosky 2-0-1-0, Potosky 1-0-0-0. Totals 12-0-2-0.

Greenville (15)

(AB-R-H-BI) Hedderick 3-2-1-1, Solderich 3-2-1-1, Strausser 4-1-2-4, Philson 2-1-1-1, Stubert 1-2-0-0, Csonka 2-2-2-2, Schell 2-1-1-3, Hayne 2-1-0-0, Rottman 3-1-1-2. Totals 22-15-9-14.

Maplewood 000 0xx x — 0 2 3

Greenville 402 9xx x — 15 9 0

BATTING

2B: G — Schell, Strausser.

PITCHING

(IP-H-R-ER-SO-BB) M — Koelle LP 3.1-4-7-6-2-4, Reynolds .1-2-6-0-0-3, Jordan 0-3-2-2-0-0; G — Strausser WP 3-1-0-0-4-3, Philson 1-1-0-0-1-0.

