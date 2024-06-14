Maple Valley’s memorable run ends in state semis

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Vermontville Maple Valley baseball team’s postseason run came to an end on Friday morning with a 5-1 loss to defending state champion Beal City, a perennial power in Div. 4.

Beal City raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and while Maple Valley had some chances, the Aggie defense made several terrific plays to prevent the Lions from clawing back.

The Lions’ best chance came in the fifth inning when they brought the tying run to the plate with two outs, trailing 4-1. However, Beal City second baseman Cuyler Smith made a leaping grab to take away a single that would have likely scored a run and put another runner in scoring position.

The Aggies, who won the state championship last season and finished as state runners-up the year before, returned eight of their nine starters from last year’s championship team.

Maple Valley’s Teegan McDonald finished 2-for-3 with an RBI. This was the Lions first trip to the state semifinals since 1975 and after the game, head coach Bryan Carpenter reflected on the impact this senior class has made on the program.

“I think the impact of this senior class is, it’s hard to tell, because we’ll measure this in four-to-five years when we see our numbers go up and kids excited about baseball at Maple Valley and all of that,” he said. “I think they have no idea what they accomplished and what they’ve done and what that means. We’ll get the benefits of their efforts for a long time now.”

“This doesn’t have to be a once every 49 years kind of thing for Maple Valley,” he later added.

McLane Stadium on MSU’s campus was packed with Lions fans for the big game, and that community support did not go unnoticed by the team.

“Maple Valley’s always been a community and it’s been great but they showed up this week,” said Carpenter. “We had a pep rally last night, there was 500 people there. You saw the crowd there today — like this is — that’s what Maple Valley is and I’m so proud of them for supporting us and thankful and our kids appreciate it.”

“It was a really fun ride,” said senior outfielder Ayden Wilkes. “I mean, we’re so close together the camaraderie with all of us is just crazy. Like you can tell by the hair, we all bleached it and we’re just so close together, and this community being here for us is just unbelievable.”

