Maple Run Half Marathon is today

Apr. 13—Today for more than 100 people, the training ends with a gun announcing the start of the 2024 Maple Run Half Marathon.

Over the last few months, people have been training. They have smiled through the freakishly warm weather of winter 2024 and cursed the occasional cold and snowy day.

In the months leading up to the Maple Run, I talked with four runners and came away with one constant: Have fun.

Kevin Tupper started running in the Marine Corps.

"We ran all the time," he said.

Tupper started running regularly as a civilian with the Frozen Foote series races over the winter.

In 2009, he ran the Colton 10-miler, a hilly race in the dead of winter, and then he started running marathons and half marathons.

"I don't know how many half marathons I have done since then," he said.

His advice for someone looking to go from running 5Ks to a half marathon is to look up a training plan online and find one that fits their lifestyle and goals — one that they can stick to.

"Don't try to run too far, too soon," Tupper said.

Mary Kelly started running because she wanted to get better at canoe racing.

Kelly told me that canoe races have a surprising amount of running in them.

Now, she loves paddling and running.

Kelly said she likes running socially. As a Bucc Wild Run Club member, she frequently participates in the group's Tuesday night runs. She organized this year's New Year's Day run at the Remington Recreation Trail.

The activity drives her, and she believes the activity is good for everybody.

"You have to take care of you," she said. "You have to find your endorphin."

In the end, for most, a half marathon is not a race but an accomplishment, no matter your time or pace.

"Take it easy and find the fun in it," Kelly said.

You wouldn't be making much of a stretch if you called Brienne D. Basford Kelly's protege.

She got interested in running and paddling while working on Kelly's farm.

Last year, she completed the Maple Run Half Marathon and the Adirondack Canoe Classic, which most call the 90-miler.

"I truly run for joy and happiness," she said.

Basford has a rather haphazard training style and is counting on her youth (20), determination, and positive attitude to get her over the finish line on Saturday.

She runs when she needs to and doesn't follow a mileage regimen.

In high school, the regimen turned her off.

"I don't like being told how fast to run, that you have to run it in this amount of time, that you have to run Monday through Friday," she said. "I'd rather choose my schedule and choose my distances."

Adam E. Fox, a professor at St. Lawrence University, started running as a stress reliever while in graduate school.

"Being able to go out on Saturday or Sunday morning and just run eight, nine or 10 miles was something that got to be a really nice thing to do," he said.

Fox said having the Maple Run in Canton adds to the charm of living here.

"I love the Maple Run. It's an awesome thing. An awesome event. Especially for a small north country community like this. Having something like this up here is awesome," Fox said.

Like many runners taking on the 13.1 mile out and back course, Fox aims to test himself.

"My goal whenever I do something like this is to just sort of give it everything I can," he said. "I don't want to ever finish a race thinking I could keep going. My goal is to leave it all out there."

Maple Run's start/finish line is at Bend in the River Park. After leaving Bend in the River Park, the course makes its way to Miner Street, proceeds to Jingleville Road, then on to Rich Road before heading down Old Route 11. The turnaround point is just shy of the intersection with Route 11. Spectators are welcome all along the course.

The half marathon starts at 8:30 a.m. and the 5K starts at 9:15 a.m.