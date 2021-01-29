Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds does something he hasn't done since 2017 with Flyers

Jordan Hall
Wayne Simmonds is off to a nice start with the Maple Leafs.

The beloved former Flyer has scored a goal in three straight games for Toronto, which is 7-2-0 with an NHL-best 14 points entering Saturday.

The last time Simmonds had scored a goal in three consecutive games was with the Flyers in December 2017.

Simmonds scored his third marker of the 2020-21 season in the third period of the Maple Leafs' 4-3 win Thursday night over the Oilers.

Signing with the Maple Leafs this offseason has made for a homecoming for the 32-year-old Simmonds, who is a native of Scarborough, Ontario.

Simmonds scored 203 goals in parts of eight seasons with the Flyers and became a fan favorite for personifying the city's blue-collar work ethic.

"He’s a hell of a guy," Sean Couturier said in October 2019. "He’s a great teammate, great hockey player, but even better person. For me, coming in as a young guy in the league, kind of looking up to him and some other guys — he was the perfect example to look up to.

"He was a straight shooter, straightforward guy. He’d let you know what he thought. There was no bulls--t around him, he was kind of one of those old-school guys that would let you know when you screw up, but he’d be the first one to tap you on your back afterward. He’s really good for young players. I think he’s one of those old-school guys that you can look up to and take a lot from.”

