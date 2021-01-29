Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds does something he hasn't done since 2017 with Flyers

Simmonds does something he hasn't done since 2017 with Flyers originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Wayne Simmonds is off to a nice start with the Maple Leafs.

The beloved former Flyer has scored a goal in three straight games for Toronto, which is 7-2-0 with an NHL-best 14 points entering Saturday.

The last time Simmonds had scored a goal in three consecutive games was with the Flyers in December 2017.

Simmonds scored his third marker of the 2020-21 season in the third period of the Maple Leafs' 4-3 win Thursday night over the Oilers.

Signing with the Maple Leafs this offseason has made for a homecoming for the 32-year-old Simmonds, who is a native of Scarborough, Ontario.

Simmonds scored 203 goals in parts of eight seasons with the Flyers and became a fan favorite for personifying the city's blue-collar work ethic.

"He’s a hell of a guy," Sean Couturier said in October 2019. "He’s a great teammate, great hockey player, but even better person. For me, coming in as a young guy in the league, kind of looking up to him and some other guys — he was the perfect example to look up to.

"He was a straight shooter, straightforward guy. He’d let you know what he thought. There was no bulls--t around him, he was kind of one of those old-school guys that would let you know when you screw up, but he’d be the first one to tap you on your back afterward. He’s really good for young players. I think he’s one of those old-school guys that you can look up to and take a lot from.”

Subscribe to and rate Flyers Talk

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube