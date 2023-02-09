Maple Leafs want to improve forwards, defence at NHL trade deadline

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas stated during a press conference Thursday that he’s aiming to improve his team’s forward and defence corps before the NHL trade deadline.

Dubas said that he’s content with his goaltender rotation, consisting of Ilya Samsonov, Joseph Woll and the injured Matt Murray.

“Up front and on D, if there’s a way we can improve the team and give ourselves a chance to make a run at it, then we’ll do that,” Dubas told reporters. “The larger focus is always on the bigger names, but we have to look at the people who may improve us overall and not just the big names.”

Toronto is expected to be a buyer in this year’s trade market, with $2.8 million in deadline space. Sharks star Timo Meier is the top forward on the market, and would fill the void the Leafs have at second line left wing. Meier carries a $6-million cap hit but will require a $10 million qualifying offer this summer to retain his rights, barring the team who acquires him reaching a long-term deal in the interim or trading him after the season ends. There are no shortage of impact forwards reportedly available ahead of the deadline, so the Leafs will have options. On defence, the names most frequently linked to the Maple Leafs of late include Chicago's Jake McCabe and Columbus's Vladislav Gavrikov.

Dubas was asked whether he would trade top prospect Matthew Knies and/or a first-round pick for an immediate upgrade in pursuit of a title.

"In regards to rentals, I can't see that happening," Dubas said. "But with regards to other options, I don't think you say no off the hop to anything. But those are very important pieces to us."

Murray sidelined again

Murray was placed on injured reserve Thursday with an ankle ailment, while the Maple Leafs called up Woll, along with forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves. Holmberg has received an extended look this season, briefly slotting into the top-six in Auston Matthews’ absence. Dubas stated that Holmberg and Steeves will get a look before the Maple Leafs consider external help when considering upgrades among the forward corps.

Despite the injury designation, Murray took the ice during Thursday’s practice. He will be out for "a couple of weeks," Dubas confirmed. Murray has posted an 11-5-2 record with a 2.73 goals-against average and .911 save percentage this year.

Woll will almost certainly get a start during Toronto’s home-and-home series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Feb. 10 and 11.

Timmins re-ups, Bunting talks on hold

Michael Bunting has emerged as one of Toronto’s core pieces, he’s a fixture in the top-six and leads the NHL in penalties drawn at 5-on-5. Bunting has performed well above initial expectations and is slated to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the year. The 27-year-old is due for a significant raise and Dubas didn’t indicate which direction the Maple Leafs might take regarding the ascending winger.

"We want to see what the rest of the year brings before we commit to anything necessarily."

In subsequent news, the Maple Leafs signed defenceman Conor Timmins to a two-year extension worth $2.2 million. Timmins was slated to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season. The 24-year-old has been often singled out for his stellar play this season by Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe upon being acquired in November from the Arizona Coyotes, and will be a core component of the right side of the defence for the next two seasons. Toronto now has seven defencemen under contract for the 2023-24 campaign.

News & notes

Dubas’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Although Dubas has built a roster that constantly ranks among the best clubs in the regular season, Toronto’s six consecutive first-round exits has led to mounting pressure on the 37-year-old. Dubas deferred comment Thursday about his future plans with the Maple Leafs

“It’s not about me and my status. It's about what's best for the team, and that's what we'll continue to look at."

Auston Matthews returned to practice with a red, non-contact jersey. Matthews won’t return to action until he can absorb contact. Based on the three-week timeline initially stated by the Maple Leafs, Matthews’ earliest return would be Feb. 15 against the Blackhawks or Feb. 18 against the Canadiens.

