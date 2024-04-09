Maple Leafs visit the Devils after shootout victory

Toronto Maple Leafs (45-23-9, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (37-36-5, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Devils +100, Maple Leafs -120; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Maple Leafs knocked off the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 in overtime.

New Jersey has a 17-19-3 record at home and a 37-36-5 record overall. The Devils rank ninth in league play with 255 total goals (averaging 3.3 per game).

Toronto is 23-9-6 in road games and 45-23-9 overall. The Maple Leafs have a 21-9-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Devils won 6-3 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hischier has 25 goals and 35 assists for the Devils. Timo Meier has six goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Auston Matthews has 65 goals and 37 assists for the Maple Leafs. Bobby McMann has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 5.1 penalties and 17.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 3.9 goals, 5.9 assists, 4.3 penalties and 13.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Devils: Dougie Hamilton: out (pectoral), Nolan Foote: day to day (undisclosed), Nathan Bastian: out (upper body).

Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (upper-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Joel Edmundson: day to day (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok: out (hand), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.