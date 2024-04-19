Maple Leafs visit the Bruins to open the NHL Playoffs

Toronto Maple Leafs (46-26-10, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (47-20-15, second in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Bruins -130, Maple Leafs +110; over/under is 6

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Bruins host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the Toronto Maple Leafs to open the Eastern Conference first round. The teams meet Thursday for the fifth time this season. The Bruins went 4-0 against the Maple Leafs in the regular season. In their last regular season meeting on March 7, the Bruins won 4-1.

Boston has gone 47-20-15 overall with an 18-5-3 record in Atlantic Division play. The Bruins have a 44-3-7 record when scoring at least three goals.

Toronto is 46-26-10 overall with an 11-12-3 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs have a 24-9-2 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charlie Coyle has scored 25 goals with 34 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Mitchell Marner has 27 goals and 57 assists for the Maple Leafs. Auston Matthews has 10 goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 16.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: Justin Brazeau: out (upper-body), Milan Lucic: out (personal), Matthew Poitras: out (shoulder).

Maple Leafs: Bobby McMann: day to day (lower-body), John Klingberg: out for season (hip), Matt Murray: out (hip), Max Domi: out (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok: out (hand), Jake Muzzin: out for season (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.