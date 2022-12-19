Maple Leafs trade Denis Malgin to Avalanche for Dryden Hunt

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Monday that they acquired forward Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche. (Getty Images)

The Toronto Maple Leafs have acquired forward Dryden Hunt from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for forward Denis Malgin, the team announced on Monday.

Hunt has two goals in 28 games for Colorado this season. Undrafted, the 27-year-old has registered 14 goals and 28 assists for 42 points in 193 career NHL games split between the Florida Panthers, Arizona Coyotes, New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche.

Hunt was picked up by the Avalanche on Oct. 20 after he was placed on waivers by the Rangers. He is in the second year of a two-year, $1.525 million ($762,500 AAV) contract.

Malgin registered two goals and two assists in 23 games with Maple Leafs in 2022-23. In 215 NHL games, the 25-year-old has 30 goals and 34 assists.

A fourth round selection by the Florida Panthers in 2015, the Swiss forward spent four seasons in South Florida before the Maple Leafs acquired him in exchange for forward Mason Marchment in February 2020.

He is currently signed to a one-year, $750,000 deal and is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season.

