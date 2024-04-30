Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews out for potential elimination matchup with Bruins

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) and Morgan Rielly (44) react after Boston Bruins' Brad Marchand scored an empty-net goal during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — Maple Leafs star and NHL goal-scoring leader Auston Matthews will not play in Toronto’s pivotal Game 5 matchup with the Boston Bruins.

Matthews has been dealing with an unspecified illness and had just four shots combined in Games 3 and 4. It comes after he had the Game 2 winner for the Maples Leafs, who trail 3-1 in the first-round series and are trying to stave off elimination.

Matthews scored 69 goals in the regular season.

___

