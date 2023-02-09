Maple Leafs sign defenceman Conor Timmins to two-year contract extension

The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Conor Timmins to a two-year, $2.2-million contract extension, the team announced on Thursday.

Timmins, who was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes in November, will earn $1.1 million annually. He was slated to become a restricted free agent this summer.

The 24-year-old has played 18 games with the Maple Leafs this season, scoring once and adding 11 assists while averaging 16:29 of ice time. The right-shot defenceman hasn't been a regular fixture on the blueline, appearing in only 18 of the team's 31 games since joining Toronto, but he has been a productive depth addition who can slot in on the second power-play unit if needed. The Leafs now have seven defencemen under contract for next season, with Justin Holl and Jordie Benn slated to become unrestricted free agents this summer.

The Maple Leafs acquired Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for AHL forward Curtis Douglas. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Timmins was originally drafted by the Avalanche in the second round of the 2017 NHL draft and was traded to the Coyotes in 2021 as part of the deal that sent goaltender Darcy Kuemper to Colorado.

The Maple Leafs also announced on Thursday that goaltender Matt Murray has been placed on injured reserve. Murray suffered an ankle injury during the pre-game skate ahead of Toronto's matchup against Ottawa on Jan. 27. This is the third time this season Murray has been sidelined for multiple games. He sports an 11-5-2 record with a 2.73 GAA and .911 save percentage this season.

In a corresponding move, the Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Joseph Woll, and forwards Pontus Holmberg and Alex Steeves from the AHL's Toronto Marlies. Woll, an AHL All-Star this year, is 13-1-0 with a 2.36 GAA and .930 SV% with the Marlies this season. Holmberg has appeared in 33 games with the big club, registering five goals and 13 points in a bottom-six role. Steeves, 23, is second on the Marlies in scoring with 16 goals and 38 points in 44 games.

