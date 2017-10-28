Maple Leafs save energy for Flyers with short practice

TORONTO -- Mike Babcock made practice short on Friday and the Toronto Maple Leafs coach hopes that the results are favorable on Saturday.

The Maple Leafs, who played poorly in a 6-3 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes Thursday night, will complete a three-game homestand Saturday with a game against the Philadelphia Flyers at the Air Canada Centre.

The practice Friday took 24 minutes.

"They understood, it was drawn up for 30 minutes, it was done in 24 or whatever," Babcock said. "We didn't want anyone wasting any energy or fooling around out there, we want it for the game."

Left winger James van Riemsdyk did not practice and could miss the game Saturday with an injured right leg. He played with the injury Thursday, but could rest it on Saturday with left winger Josh Leivo possibly playing in his first game of the season.

"I don't know, (van Riemsdyk) wasn't available for practice today," Babcock said. "(Leivo) has been dying to play, anyway."

The Flyers also have something to prove Saturday.

They are coming off a 5-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators in Ottawa on Thursday, still upset by the league's explanation of a disallowed goal in the final minute.

Philadelphia's Sean Couturier put the puck into the net on a wraparound with 56.2 seconds left with what would have been the tying goal.

Referee Steve Kozari told NHL's situation room that he was in the process of blowing his whistle when he lost sight of the puck, which was under the skates of Senators goaltender Craig Anderson. As a result, the NHL said that the play could not be reviewed under its rules. The league stood by its ruling on Friday.

"We tied it up," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said after the game. "It's there. I just watched it on our own video in the coach's room and it's clear as day. I watched the puck go over the line. It's 100 percent a goal. I don't know how that's missed. That bothers me because the guys fought their rear ends off to get back into this game and tie this thing up."