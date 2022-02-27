Maple Leafs, Red Wings send NHL fans into frenzy with 17-goal thriller

Well, "it was 4-1" was almost replaced with "it was 7-2."

The ever-entertaining Maple Leafs were visiting the Red Wings on Saturday night and what started as a typical beatdown by Toronto nearly turned into something that fans would not hear the end of for decades.

After 40 minutes of action, the Leafs were up 7-2, boosted by a Mitch Marner natural hat trick and a goal each from Auston Matthews and William Nylander. The visitors were walking all over the home team.

The Maple Leafs and Red Wings played a ridiculous 17-goal thriller on Saturday night. (Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images)

But then, the Leafs had a typical and familiar collapse.

Within the first 5:21 of the third period, the Red Wings scored four goals, giving the entire city of Toronto sudden flashbacks to multiple infamous blown leads. Almost every puck sent somewhere near the Leafs’ net ended up behind Jack Campbell or Petr Mrazek. Some real vintage 1980s hockey was happening in the Motor City.

And it wouldn’t be an entertaining Leafs game if there wasn’t a second wave of potential heartbreak, as rookie sensation Lucas Raymond cut the lead down to just one once again after Ilya Mikheyev notched his ninth goal of the season to make it 8-6. It’s truly too many goals to follow, but it all ended with a 10-7 win for Toronto in what was the highest scoring game of the NHL season.

If you need to know how the winning team felt about that near-extreme embarrassment, all you have to do is look at Marner’s face after the final whistle.

And as always, Twitter was set ablaze the moment it felt the Leafs could blow yet another game in an unimaginable way.

pic.twitter.com/W86zedlNCn — hockey images that precede unfortunate events (@UnfortunateHKY) February 27, 2022

leafs blowing a 7-2 lead would be legitimately really funny — dom at the athletic (@domluszczyszyn) February 27, 2022

I wonder what it's like not to be the main character franchise — Acting the Fulemin (@ATFulemin) February 27, 2022

This might be the worst collective display of goaltending I've ever seen in a hockey game. All 4 goalies across both teams. — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 27, 2022

Anyways, can't wait to read all the takes about how the most entertaining NHL game of the year is an absolute existential crisis for the team that won it by three. — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) February 27, 2022

how do the leafs affect the annual stadium series game? pic.twitter.com/0ipJv2m4ZU — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) February 27, 2022

Nhl watching the redwings and leafs have one of the most exciting games of the year while the stadium series game is on pic.twitter.com/rxErUoJ5PW — Tony X (@soIoucity) February 27, 2022

marner got a hat trick and the universe was briefly out of balance as leafs fans felt too much joy so it quickly corrected itself with intense pain — graph enjoyer (@lowerbodyinjury) February 27, 2022

Detroit's strategy tonight seems to be inflating the value of the Leafs' future contracts. Playing the long game by causing more cap problems, masterclass tbh. — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) February 27, 2022

me after that game pic.twitter.com/1131CFtH8g — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) February 27, 2022

The last time the Leafs scored 10 goals was in a game against the Boston Bruins on Jan. 4, 2007, where they ended up winning 10-2 by way of an Alex Steen hat trick and Matt Stajan earning four points. Wow.

Next, the Leafs will be facing Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals on Monday. Maybe they can keep it boring and allow just five or six goals.

