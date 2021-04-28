Maple Leafs' Joe Thornton lists gorgeous San Jose luxury home for $9,500,000

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Joe Thornton is listing his beautiful mansion in San Jose on the market.

If you’re interested, the five bedroom, six bathroom, 7,081 square foot home could be yours for a cool $9.5 million.

Joe Thornton's Los Gatos home is now on the market, making a return to the #SJSharks in any fashion a little less likely.



Live like a legend for a measly $9.5M.https://t.co/meAKBB3ioQ? pic.twitter.com/WuCdaSCVOP — TEAL TOWN USA - A San Jose Sharks Podcast (@TEALTOWNUSA) April 27, 2021

The house is absolutely stunning, but my favourite part of is the view from the backyard and the infinity pool. Just look at all of that greenery.

(via zillow.com)

(via zillow.com)

(via zillow.com)

(via zillow.com)

(via zillow.com)

(via zillow.com)

(via zillow.com)

The decision to list the San Jose home likely means the Sharks legend won’t be returning to California’s Bay Area any time soon. Playing on a one-year deal with the Leafs, reuniting with the team he spent 15 years with could’ve been a possibility. In his 23rd NHL season, however, Thornton still hasn’t won a Stanley Cup and if that is his motivation to continue playing, signing back with the Sharks doesn’t seem like the best spot to do so. The squad currently sits in sixth place in the West Division while having lost eight of its last nine games.

After seeing this piece of real estate, it’s fair to say that Joe has earned the "Jumbo" moniker because that house is massive.

More from Yahoo Sports: