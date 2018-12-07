Maple Leafs honour Humboldt Broncos at game

Members of the Humboldt Broncos were honoured at the Toronto Maple Leafs game. (Twitter // @Dwakiji)

December 6th, 2018 is not only the scheduled date for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Detroit Red Wings game, but it is also exactly eight months after the tragic Humboldt Broncos bus crash on April 6th.

The Maple Leafs made sure that on this date, members of the Broncos who were invited to the contest and able to attend got some recognition.

It was a touching moment inside Scotiabank Arena and a classy move by the Maple Leafs to have members of the club and their family on hand for the game.

In what has been a life-changing eight months for all who were affected by the accident, it is nice to see the players who have been through unimaginable loss and pain sharing a couple of smiles at a Leafs game.

The hockey club itself has also seen a lot of change over these past eight months, and the Broncos have been making the community of Humboldt proud. The team currently sits first in their division of the SJHL with a record of 20-9-2-1.

