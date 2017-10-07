Maple Leafs alter lineup ahead of tilt vs. Rangers

TORONTO -- Full of hope with a young and talented team, the Toronto Maple Leafs will not be content with the status quo after an impressive victory in the opening game of their season.

The New York Rangers, meanwhile, predictably were talking about making improvements after dropping their season opener.

The teams will meet Saturday night at the Air Canada Centre on Saturday for the Maple Leafs' home opener.

The Maple Leafs will be making adjustments to the lineup that produced a 7-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday.

Defenseman Calle Rosen will make his NHL debut Saturday for the Maple Leafs and veteran center Dominic Moore also will play versus his former team.

Those moves will put center Eric Fehr, who was effective killing penalties in Winnipeg, and rookie defenseman Andreas Borgman on the sidelines for the home opener.

"I decided we were going to play Borgman (in Winnipeg) and Rosen here," coach Mike Babcock said on Friday. "I did the same with Fehr. Fehr is a Winnipeg kid and Moore played in New York. In the end, that's how I made my decision.

"If you just base things on (the fact) you won, so you should never change your lineup, the problem is then I don't think you're being fair to our group and developing the best group you can. So those decisions can always be second-guessed on a win/loss basis, but to me we're trying to build our program and do the right thing and evaluate our players and get better, so that's why we're doing it."

Maple Leafs defenseman Martin Marincin cleared waivers Friday and was assigned to the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League. Rosen was recalled from the Marlies.

The Rangers lost their season opener on Thursday with a 4-2 setback to the Colorado Avalanche at Madison Square Garden.