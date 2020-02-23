Maple Leafs acquire Miikka Salomaki from Predators for Ben Harpur

The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired forward Miikka Salomaki from the Nashville Predators in exchange for defenceman Ben Harpur.

It’s a minor league deal for all intents and purposes.

Miikka Salomaki is the newest member of the Toronto Maple Leafs organization. (Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images)

Salomaki posted one goal in five games with the Predators this season.

Harpur recorded a goal and 11 points in 33 games with the AHL’s Toronto Marlies and failed to crack the Maple Leafs’ lineup, despite numerous injuries to the team’s defense corps throughout the 2019-20 season. He played 51 games with the Ottawa Senators in 2018-19.

The defenceman was traded to the Maple Leafs from the Senators on July 1, along with Cody Ceci, Aaron Luchuk and a 2020 second-round pick in exchange for Connor Brown, Nikita Zaitsev and Michael Carcone.

It’s not the deal Maple Leafs fans anticipated, but the club remains active before Monday’s deadline.

