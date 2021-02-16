Maple Leafs acquire Alex Galchenyuk in trade with Hurricanes

Alex Galchenyuk is joining his third Eastern Canadian franchise. (Photo by Richard A. Whittaker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Alex Galchenyuk will continue his tour of NHL organizations with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Long rumoured to be in the market for a forward, the Maple Leafs landed a well-traveled one in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday night, acquiring the former third-overall selection and 30-goal man in exchange for prospect Egor Korshkov and veteran farmhand David Warsofsky.

Galchenyuk is onto his seventh organization in the last four seasons alone after a reasonably successful six-season stint with the Montreal Canadiens following his lottery selection in 2013. Galchenyuk reached highs of 30 goals and 56 points in his fourth season in Montreal, but was traded to the Arizona Coyotes two seasons later in a swap for Max Domi.

Galchenyuk has appeared in 139 games across three seasons split between the Coyotes, Penguins, Wild and Senators since that trade from Montreal, producing only 28 goals and 66 points.

He was traded from Ottawa to Carolina in a weekend trade that saw Ryan Dzingel return to the Senators.

Galchenyuk can provide the Leafs with added depth to the bottom of the lineup and taxi squad, in addition to top-nine experience for a Leafs team that has already dressed 18 forwards through the first 15 games of the season.

Korshkov, a second-round selection of the Leafs in 2016 when Lou Lamoriello and Mark Hunter were in charge of the draft, has appeared in just one regular-season game for Toronto. The 24-year-old was loaned to Yaroslavl Lokomotiv before the start of the season.

Warsofsky was part of the trade that sent Kasperi Kapanen to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the offseason. He did not appear in the single game with the organization, as the Toronto Marlies await the start of the American Hockey League season.

More from Yahoo Sports