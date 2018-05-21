Manziel spends most of his time monitoring on his first day of CFL practice

On Saturday, Johnny Manziel decided to join the CFL. On Sunday, he attended his first CFL practice.

But he didn’t do much practicing.

Via the Associated Press, Manziel was primarily an observer on Sunday, his first day of work with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

“That’s because he doesn’t know the terminology, he doesn’t know anything,” Tiger-Cats coach June Jones said, via the AP. “[Quarterbacks coach] Dan [Morrison] was walking through each route as it was called. But [on Monday] guess what? We’re going to walk in and start taking a couple.”

Manziel realizes it will be an adjustment, especially as it relates to the options available to each receiver.

“Spacing is a little bit different on the defensive side if I had to look at anything,” Manziel said. “On offense, I’ve never ran this many routes that are predicated off of one defender . . . every route has an opportunity to break three or four different ways, which is different. . . . But I think it gives you the versatility and offensive weapons to be able to attack coverages more intensely than it would just running a fixed route. I know it’s going to take some time . . . .”

Jones predicts that, within two-and-a-half weeks, Manziel will be up to speed. Then the question becomes whether he can seriously compete for the starting job.