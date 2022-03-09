How many wins did NFL teams gain the season after drafting the No. 1 pick?

Pick of the litter and then ...

The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Selecting Trevor Lawrence in 2021 saw the Jags go from a single win to three. How many wins have teams gained since the common draft started after the AFL-NFL merger?

1967: Baltimore Colts, Bubba Smith

The Colts acquired the No. 1 pick in 1967 from New Orleans.

1966: 9-5

1967: 11-1-2

1968: Minnesota Vikings, Ron Yary

1967: 3-8-3

1968: 8-6

1969: Buffalo Bills, O.J. Simpson

1968: 1-12-1

1969: 4-10

1970: Pittsburgh Steelers, Terry Bradshaw

1969: 1-13

1970: 5-9

1971: New England Patriots, Jim Plunkett

1970: 2-12

1971: 6-8

1972: Buffalo Bills, Walt Patulski

1971: 1-13

1972: 4-9-1

1973: Houston Oilers, John Matuszak

In addition to his contract with the Oilers, John Matuszak played, albeit briefly, for the Houston Texans of the World Football League. That didn’t sit well the Oliers, who went as far as serving Matuszak restraining order during a game, barring him from playing for two teams at the same time. Eventually, the Oilers traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs for Curley Culp and a first-round draft choice in 1975.

1972: 1-13

1973: 1-13

1974: Dallas Cowboys: Too Tall Jones

The Cowboys had the first pick in the 1974 NFL draft via the Houston Oilers.

1973: 10-3

1974: 8-6

1975: Atlanta Falcons, Steve Bartkowski

1974: 3-11

1975: 4-10

1976: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lee Roy Selmon

1975: No team

1976: 0-14

1977: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ricky Bell

1976: 0-14

1977: 2-12

1978: Houston Oilers, Earl Campbell

1977: 8-6

1978: 10-6

1979: Buffalo Bills, Tom Cousineau

Fun fact: Tom Cousineau was drafted by the Buffalo Bills but opted to sign with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL. Cousineau was traded from the Bills to the Cleveland Browns for a first-round draft choice in the 1983 NFL draft, That first-round pick? Future Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.

1979: 7-9

1980: 11-5 (Cousineau was not part of the team)

1980: Detroit Lions, Billy Sims

1979: 2-14

1980: 9-7

1981: New Orleans Saints, George Rogers

1980: 1-15

1981: 4-12

1982: New England Patriots, Kenneth Sims

1981: 2-14

1982: 5-4

1983: Baltimore Colts, John Elway

John Elway never played for the Baltimore Colts. He threatened to play for the New York Yankees and Baltimore then traded his rights to Denver in a huge deal.

1982: 0-8-1

1983: 7-9 (Elway was not part of the team)

1984: New England Patriots, Irving Fryar

1983: 8-8

1984: 9-7

1985: Buffalo Bills, Bruce Smith

1984: 2-14

1985: 2-14

1986: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bo Jackson

Bo Jackson told the Bucs he would never play for them. Team management did not listen and chose him anyway. Jackson stuck to his word and never played for the Bucs.

1985: 2-14

1986: 2-14 (Jackson was not part of the team)

1987: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vinny Testaverde

1986: 2-14

1987: 4-11

1988: Atlanta Falcons, Aundray Bruce

1987: 3-12

1988: 5-11

1989: Dallas Cowboys, Troy Aikman

1988: 3-13

1989: 1-15

1990: Indianapolis Colts: Jeff George

The Colts landed the first pick in the NFL draft in 1990 via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.

1989: 8-8

1990: 7-9

1991: Dallas Cowboys, Russell Maryland

1990: 7-9

1991: 11-5

1992: Indianapolis Colts: Steve Emtman

1991: 1-15

1992: 9-7

1993: New England Patriots, Drew Bledsoe

1992: 2-14

1993: 5-11

1994: Cincinnati Bengals, Dan Wilkinson

1993: 3-13

1994: 3-13

1995: Cincinnati Bengals, Ki-Jana Carter

1994: 3-13

1995: 7-9

1996: New York Jets, Keyshawn Johnson

1995: 3-13

1996: 1-15

1997: St. Louis Rams, Orlando Pace

1996: 6-10

1997: 5-11

1998: Indianapolis Colts: Peyton Manning

1997: 3-13

1998: 3-13

1999: Cleveland Browns, Tim Couch

1998: No team

1999: 2-14

2000: Cleveland Browns, Courtney Brown

1999: 2-14

2000: 3-13

2001: Atlanta Falcons, Michael Vick

2000: 4-12

2001: 7-9

2002: Houston Texans, David Carr

2001: No team

2002: 4-12

2003: Cincinnati Bengals, Carson Palmer

2002: 2-14

2003: 8-8

2004: San Diego Chargers, Eli Manning

The Chargers selected Eli Manning with the first overall pick despite him saying he would not play for the Bolts. Of course, the Chargers dealt him to the Giants in a trade that saw Philip Rivers, the No. 4 overall pick by Big Blue wind up in San Diego.

2003: 4-12

2004: 12-4 (Manning was not part of the team)

2005: San Francisco 49ers, Alex Smith

2004: 2-14

2005: 4-12

2006: Houston Texans, Mario Williams

2005: 2-14

2006: 6-10

2007: Oakland Raiders, JaMarcus Russell

2006: 2-14

2007: 4-12

2008: Miami Dolphins, Jake Long

2007: 1-15

2008: 11-5

2009: Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford

2008: 0-16

2009: 2-14

2010: St. Louis Rams, Sam Bradford

2009: 1-15

2010: 7-9

2011: Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton

2010: 2-14

2011: 6-10

2012: Indianapolis Colts, Andrew Luck

2011: 2-14

2012: 11-5

2013: Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Fisher

2012: 2-14

2013: 11-5

2014: Houston Texans, Jadeveon Clowney

2014: 9-7

2015: 9-7

2015: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jameis Winston

2014: 2-14

2015: 6-10

2016: Los Angeles Rams, Jared Goff

2015: 7-9

2016: 4-12

2017: Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett

2016: 1-15

2017: 0-16

2018: Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield

2017: 0-16

2018: 7-8-1

2019: Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray

2018: 3-13

2019: 5-10-1

2020: Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow

2019: 2-14

2020: 4-11-1

2021: Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence

2020: 1-15

2021: 3-14

