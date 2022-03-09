How many wins did NFL teams gain the season after drafting the No. 1 pick?
The Jacksonville Jaguars will have the first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Selecting Trevor Lawrence in 2021 saw the Jags go from a single win to three. How many wins have teams gained since the common draft started after the AFL-NFL merger?
1967: Baltimore Colts, Bubba Smith
The Colts acquired the No. 1 pick in 1967 from New Orleans.
1966: 9-5
1967: 11-1-2
1968: Minnesota Vikings, Ron Yary
1967: 3-8-3
1968: 8-6
1969: Buffalo Bills, O.J. Simpson
1968: 1-12-1
1969: 4-10
1970: Pittsburgh Steelers, Terry Bradshaw
1969: 1-13
1970: 5-9
1971: New England Patriots, Jim Plunkett
1970: 2-12
1971: 6-8
1972: Buffalo Bills, Walt Patulski
1971: 1-13
1972: 4-9-1
1973: Houston Oilers, John Matuszak
In addition to his contract with the Oilers, John Matuszak played, albeit briefly, for the Houston Texans of the World Football League. That didn’t sit well the Oliers, who went as far as serving Matuszak restraining order during a game, barring him from playing for two teams at the same time. Eventually, the Oilers traded him to the Kansas City Chiefs for Curley Culp and a first-round draft choice in 1975.
1972: 1-13
1973: 1-13
1974: Dallas Cowboys: Too Tall Jones
The Cowboys had the first pick in the 1974 NFL draft via the Houston Oilers.
1973: 10-3
1974: 8-6
1975: Atlanta Falcons, Steve Bartkowski
1974: 3-11
1975: 4-10
1976: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Lee Roy Selmon
1975: No team
1976: 0-14
1977: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ricky Bell
1976: 0-14
1977: 2-12
1978: Houston Oilers, Earl Campbell
1977: 8-6
1978: 10-6
1979: Buffalo Bills, Tom Cousineau
Fun fact: Tom Cousineau was drafted by the Buffalo Bills but opted to sign with the Montreal Alouettes of the CFL. Cousineau was traded from the Bills to the Cleveland Browns for a first-round draft choice in the 1983 NFL draft, That first-round pick? Future Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly.
1979: 7-9
1980: 11-5 (Cousineau was not part of the team)
1980: Detroit Lions, Billy Sims
1979: 2-14
1980: 9-7
1981: New Orleans Saints, George Rogers
1980: 1-15
1981: 4-12
1982: New England Patriots, Kenneth Sims
1981: 2-14
1982: 5-4
1983: Baltimore Colts, John Elway
John Elway never played for the Baltimore Colts. He threatened to play for the New York Yankees and Baltimore then traded his rights to Denver in a huge deal.
1982: 0-8-1
1983: 7-9 (Elway was not part of the team)
1984: New England Patriots, Irving Fryar
1983: 8-8
1984: 9-7
1985: Buffalo Bills, Bruce Smith
1984: 2-14
1985: 2-14
1986: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bo Jackson
Bo Jackson told the Bucs he would never play for them. Team management did not listen and chose him anyway. Jackson stuck to his word and never played for the Bucs.
1985: 2-14
1986: 2-14 (Jackson was not part of the team)
1987: Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Vinny Testaverde
1986: 2-14
1987: 4-11
1988: Atlanta Falcons, Aundray Bruce
1987: 3-12
1988: 5-11
1989: Dallas Cowboys, Troy Aikman
1988: 3-13
1989: 1-15
1990: Indianapolis Colts: Jeff George
The Colts landed the first pick in the NFL draft in 1990 via a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
1989: 8-8
1990: 7-9
1991: Dallas Cowboys, Russell Maryland
1990: 7-9
1991: 11-5
1992: Indianapolis Colts: Steve Emtman
1991: 1-15
1992: 9-7
1993: New England Patriots, Drew Bledsoe
1992: 2-14
1993: 5-11
1994: Cincinnati Bengals, Dan Wilkinson
1993: 3-13
1994: 3-13
1995: Cincinnati Bengals, Ki-Jana Carter
1994: 3-13
1995: 7-9
1996: New York Jets, Keyshawn Johnson
1995: 3-13
1996: 1-15
1997: St. Louis Rams, Orlando Pace
1996: 6-10
1997: 5-11
1998: Indianapolis Colts: Peyton Manning
1997: 3-13
1998: 3-13
1999: Cleveland Browns, Tim Couch
1998: No team
1999: 2-14
2000: Cleveland Browns, Courtney Brown
1999: 2-14
2000: 3-13
2001: Atlanta Falcons, Michael Vick
2000: 4-12
2001: 7-9
2002: Houston Texans, David Carr
2001: No team
2002: 4-12
2003: Cincinnati Bengals, Carson Palmer
2002: 2-14
2003: 8-8
2004: San Diego Chargers, Eli Manning
The Chargers selected Eli Manning with the first overall pick despite him saying he would not play for the Bolts. Of course, the Chargers dealt him to the Giants in a trade that saw Philip Rivers, the No. 4 overall pick by Big Blue wind up in San Diego.
2003: 4-12
2004: 12-4 (Manning was not part of the team)
2005: San Francisco 49ers, Alex Smith
2004: 2-14
2005: 4-12
2006: Houston Texans, Mario Williams
2005: 2-14
2006: 6-10
2007: Oakland Raiders, JaMarcus Russell
2006: 2-14
2007: 4-12
2008: Miami Dolphins, Jake Long
2007: 1-15
2008: 11-5
2009: Detroit Lions, Matthew Stafford
2008: 0-16
2009: 2-14
2010: St. Louis Rams, Sam Bradford
2009: 1-15
2010: 7-9
2011: Carolina Panthers, Cam Newton
2010: 2-14
2011: 6-10
2012: Indianapolis Colts, Andrew Luck
2011: 2-14
2012: 11-5
2013: Kansas City Chiefs, Eric Fisher
2012: 2-14
2013: 11-5
2014: Houston Texans, Jadeveon Clowney
2014: 9-7
2015: 9-7
2015: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jameis Winston
2014: 2-14
2015: 6-10
2016: Los Angeles Rams, Jared Goff
2015: 7-9
2016: 4-12
2017: Cleveland Browns, Myles Garrett
2016: 1-15
2017: 0-16
2018: Cleveland Browns, Baker Mayfield
2017: 0-16
2018: 7-8-1
2019: Arizona Cardinals, Kyler Murray
2018: 3-13
2019: 5-10-1
2020: Cincinnati Bengals, Joe Burrow
2019: 2-14
2020: 4-11-1
2021: Jacksonville Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence
2020: 1-15
2021: 3-14
