How many USFL players will get NFL opportunities this year?

After the first season of USFL 2.0, the four-letter league put more than 60 players into NFL training camps. The league's president of football operations, Daryl "Moose" Johnston, said that 19 ended 2022 on NFL 53-man rosters.

“We did some great stuff last season ,” Johnston said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “How do you match that and follow that up? Now that you have competition out there [in the XFL] taking players from your league to their league? We’ll find out.”

One potentially fascinating prospect is Stallions receiver Deon Cain. He has spent time in the NFL with multiple teams (Colts, Steelers, Ravens, Eagles) before landing in the USFL. And even though he didn't finish among the top 25 in receptions or receiving yardage, he took off in the postseason, with 12 catches and three touchdowns in two games.

The three scores happened in the USFL Championship, securing the MVP trophy for Cain. At the biggest moment and on the biggest stage, Cain rose to the occasion. We'll see if that gets him a tryout or an invitation to training camp, along with other players who stood out in the 2023 season of the USFL.