How many top recruits by state signed with Nebraska
Nebaska’s class of 2024 is loaded with talent across the country. Five of the Huskers’ 29 commits rank as the No. 1 prospect in their respective states.
The 2024 group is currently ranked as the No. 19 ranked recruiting class in the country and the No. 6 ranked class in the Big Ten Conference. One of those top recruits is five-star quarterback Dyln Raiola.
Raiola is Nebraska’s first five-star recruit since running back Marlon Lucky in 2006 and is the highest-ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era.
The Huskers continue to show success recruiting in-state under Matt Rhule as well. Nebraska signed eight players from the state of Nebraska for the second season in a row. Four-star tight end Carter Nelson leads this year’s group out of Ainsworth, who is also the state’s top recruit.
Find the entire list of the top recruits by state to sign with the Nebraska Cornhuskers below.
Preston Taumua - Hawaii
Coming all the way from the Aloha State,@PrestonTaumua is N!#GBR x #24Ours pic.twitter.com/KpF2VEQrvX
— Nebraska Football (@HuskerFootball) December 20, 2023
Position: Inside Offensive Line
Star: Four-star
School: Waipahu High School
City: Aiea, Hawaii
Measurables: 6-4, 315
Quinn Clark - Montana
🚨 Committed 🚨 Go Big Red 🌽@CoachMattRhule @GallatinRaptor @Omeezi_ @Coach_Satt @coachedfoley @Hayesfawcett3 @GallatinRaptors pic.twitter.com/gKK2cu5wSF
— Quinn Clark (@QuinnClark_1) June 27, 2023
Position: Wide Receiver
Star: Three-Stars
School: Gallatin High School
City: Bozeman, Montana
Measurables: 6-5, 190
Carter Nelson - Tight End
— Carter Nelson (@Carter83854638) June 28, 2023
Position: Tight End
Star: Four-stars
School: Ainsworth High School
City: Ainsworth, Nebraska
Measurables: 6-4, 205
Grant Brix - Iowa
I am excited to announce I am a Cornhusker! Although there were great things about all of my top three schools, I firmly believe in what is being built by Coach Rhule and his staff. I want to thank everyone who has helped me and made this process special. God bless and GBR!! 🌽🎈 pic.twitter.com/4qufRFtiLl
— Grant Brix (@grant_brix) November 29, 2023
Position: Interior Offensive Line
Star: Four-star
School: Logan-Magnolia High School
City: Logan, Iowa
Measurables: 6-5.5, 280
Dylan Raiola - Georgia
GO
BIG
RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu
— Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023
Position: Quarterback
Star: Five-star
School: Buford
City: Buford, Iowa
Measurables: 6-3, 230
Did your team get their Christmas wish??
Where the top 2024 composite recruit from each state signed⬇️ pic.twitter.com/l8RxjFdr3z
— Sidelines Sports Network™ (@Sidelines_SN) December 28, 2023
