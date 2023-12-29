How many top recruits by state signed with Nebraska

Nebaska’s class of 2024 is loaded with talent across the country. Five of the Huskers’ 29 commits rank as the No. 1 prospect in their respective states.

The 2024 group is currently ranked as the No. 19 ranked recruiting class in the country and the No. 6 ranked class in the Big Ten Conference. One of those top recruits is five-star quarterback Dyln Raiola.

Raiola is Nebraska’s first five-star recruit since running back Marlon Lucky in 2006 and is the highest-ranked prospect in the modern recruiting era.

The Huskers continue to show success recruiting in-state under Matt Rhule as well. Nebraska signed eight players from the state of Nebraska for the second season in a row. Four-star tight end Carter Nelson leads this year’s group out of Ainsworth, who is also the state’s top recruit.

Find the entire list of the top recruits by state to sign with the Nebraska Cornhuskers below.

Preston Taumua - Hawaii

Position: Inside Offensive Line

Star: Four-star

School: Waipahu High School

City: Aiea, Hawaii

Measurables: 6-4, 315

Quinn Clark - Montana

Position: Wide Receiver

Star: Three-Stars

School: Gallatin High School

City: Bozeman, Montana

Measurables: 6-5, 190

Carter Nelson - Tight End

Position: Tight End

Star: Four-stars

School: Ainsworth High School

City: Ainsworth, Nebraska

Measurables: 6-4, 205

Grant Brix - Iowa

I am excited to announce I am a Cornhusker! Although there were great things about all of my top three schools, I firmly believe in what is being built by Coach Rhule and his staff. I want to thank everyone who has helped me and made this process special. God bless and GBR!! 🌽🎈 pic.twitter.com/4qufRFtiLl — Grant Brix (@grant_brix) November 29, 2023

Position: Interior Offensive Line

Star: Four-star

School: Logan-Magnolia High School

City: Logan, Iowa

Measurables: 6-5.5, 280

Dylan Raiola - Georgia

GO

BIG

RED pic.twitter.com/ApOPDipCcu — Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) December 18, 2023

Position: Quarterback

Star: Five-star

School: Buford

City: Buford, Iowa

Measurables: 6-3, 230

