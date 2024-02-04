Many top prospects opt out of playing in the Senior Bowl

The 2024 Senior Bowl week capped off with Saturday’s game in Mobile. The three days of practices at the home of hte University of South Alabama saw over 100 potential NFL draft prospects work out under the watchful eyes of NFL evaluators from all 32 teams as well as hundreds of media members.

Alas, many of those players chose not to play in the actual game, which the National team won 16-7 over the American team. There were various reasons for not playing; some players suffered injuries during the week, while others opted to stand on what positives they’d accomplished in practices.

Among the most notable prospects who were in practices during the week but didn’t participate in the Senior Bowl game itself:

UCLA EDGE Laiatu Latu

Washington QB Michael Penix Jr.

Michigan WR Roman Wilson

Oregon OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

Oregon State OT Taliese Fuaga

North Carolina State LB Payton Wilson

Toledo CB Quinyon Mitchell

Western Kentucky WR Malachi Corley

Those who didn’t play gave more opportunities to those who did get into the Senior Bowl game on Saturday. As an example, with Penix sitting out, Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman played almost the entire game for the National team.

