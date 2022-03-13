How many times has the USC men's basketball team won an NCAA title?

USC coach Andy Enfield, left, talks with guard Boogie Ellis during a game against Colorado on Jan. 20 in Boulder, Colo. (David Zalubowski / Associated Press)

Zero.

That's how many men's basketball national championship banners hang at USC's Galen Center.

The Trojans have made the Final Four twice — back in 1940, when eight teams made the entire tournament, and 1954, when the tournament consisted of 16 teams. Since then, they've made it to the Sweet 16 four times (1961, 2001, 2007, 2021) and the Elite Eight twice (2001, 2021).

But while the program hasn't had much sustained success over the years, it has been gathering momentum under ninth-year coach Andy Enfield. The Trojans have won 21 or more games in six of his past seven seasons, including a school record 25 regular-season games this season.

Enfield earned Pac-12 coach of the year honors in 2021, and that was before leading the Trojans on an unexpected run to the Elite Eight. Just as rumors started to swirl that Enfield would consider other college coaching jobs if an ideal one emerged, USC signed him to his second contract extension in less than a year earlier this week, keeping him around through the 2027-28 season.

Last year's postseason run also raised the profile of star player Isaiah Mobley, who had been living in the shadow of his younger brother. But with Evan Mobley now with the NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers, Isaiah is the Trojans' leader, averaging a team-high 14.6 points and 8.5 rebounds a game.

USC forward Drew Peterson joined Mobley on the All-Pac 12 Conference first team.

