How many times has UCLA men's basketball team won the NCAA title?

UCLA coach John Wooden stands next to forward Sidney Wicks after the Bruins defeated Villanova 68-62 to win the 1971 NCAA championship. (Associated Press)

UCLA has a rich history in men's basketball.

But when it comes to NCAA championships, that's pretty much all it is — history.

As in, ancient history. Or pretty close to it.

The Bruins have won 11 national titles, more than any other school.

With players such as Walt Hazzard, Gail Goodrich, Lew Alcindor and Bill Walton, legendary coach John Wooden led UCLA to 10 championships during a 12-year span from 1964-75.

A roster that included Ed O'Bannon and Tyus Edney helped coach Jim Harrick claim another Bruins championship in 1996.

And that's it. No banners raised in the last 22 years and counting.

The Bruins have come close, with three consecutive trips to the Final Four from 2006-08, including a loss to Florida in the 2006 finals, under coach Ben Howland.

But it took more than a decade for UCLA to get past the Sweet 16 again. And it happened during a season in which the Bruins barely got into the tournament.

In 2021, second-year coach Mick Cronin's team snuck in as part of the NCAA's First Four. Led by Johnny Juzang and with plenty of support from Jaime Jaquez Jr., Tyger Campbell, Cody Riley and others, the Bruins proceeded to rattle off wins over Michigan State, Brigham Young, Abilene Christian and Michigan before losing an overtime heartbreaker to Gonzaga in the Final Four.

Jaquez and Campbell are members of the current Bruins squad, which earned the No. 2 seed in the West Region and opens the 2023 tournament Thursday night at the Golden 1 Center against North Carolina Asheville.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.