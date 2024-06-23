How many times has a team gone undefeated in the CWS? Texas A&M baseball looks to be next

Texas A&M baseball is on the verge of making history, as the No. 3 national seed Aggies enter Game 2 of the College World Series finals Sunday vs. No. 1 Tennessee.

Behind a five-run top of the third and a big day at the plate from sophomore Kaeden Kent, the Aggies (53-13) continued their magical, and impressive, postseason run Saturday by taking down the Vols (58-13) by a score of 9-5 at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

A win Sunday vs. the Vols, would not just cap off a perfect 10-0 run in the postseason for the Aggies but also would mark the first national championship title for a Texas A&M major men's sport (football, basketball and baseball) since 1939.

Here's what you need to know on what Texas A&M is chasing Sunday at the CWS, including past CWS champions who went undefeated across the three rounds of the NCAA baseball tournament and past CWS champions throughout the years:

Texas A&M baseball 2024 postseason schedule

Texas A&M brings a perfect 9-0 record in the postseason — regional round, super regional round and CWS —into Sunday's potential CWS title-clinching game vs. No. 1 Tennessee.

The Aggies opened up their postseason with wins over Grambling (8-0), Texas (4-2) and Louisiana (9-4) to return to the super-regional round for the first time since 2022. Despite picking up a 10-6 win over Oregon in Game 1 of the Bryan-College Station Super Regional, TAMU suffered its biggest loss of the season when star centerfielder Braden Montgomery went down with a season-ending lower leg injury on a play at home plate. Kent stepped up in Game 2 vs. the Ducks, sending the Aggies back to Omaha for the second time in three years with a grand slam in the seventh inning. Kent, the son of 2000 National League MVP Jeff Kent, has been an X-factor for the Aggies since then, as he is 8-for-16 with seven RBIs, two runs scored and a home run in Omaha.

In Omaha, an argument can be made that the Aggies have been the most all-around sound team among those who made up the eight-team team across its first four games. In this span, despite Jace LaViolette injuring his hamstring, the TAMU has outscored its opponents 23-8 while getting stellar pitching from Ryan Prager on the mound and Josh Stewart out of the pen.

Here's a full breakout of the Aggies' 2024 postseason run:

Undefeated CWS champions

If Texas A&M beats Tennessee Sunday, the Aggies will become the ninth team and eighth overall program to have gone undefeated from the start of the regional round to winning the CWS since 1999, when the super regional round was added to the NCAA baseball tournament format.

Here's a full list of CWS winners that went undefeated since 1999, according to the NCAA:

2013: UCLA

2012: Arizona

2011: South Carolina

2007: Oregon State

2005: Texas

2002: Texas

2001: Miami

2000: LSU

1999: Miami

Note: LSU (1991 and 1996-97) Pepperdine (1992), Texas (1949 and 1983), Miami (1982), USC (1961, 1968, 1973 and 1978), California (1947 and 1957) and Oklahoma (1951) also went undefeated in CWS play, but that was in the old format of the NCAA baseball tournament.

CWS champions by the year

Here's a full list of CWS winners going back to 2000, according to the NCAA:

2023: LSU

2022: Ole Miss

2021: Mississippi State

2020: Canceled due to COVID-19

2019: Vanderbilt

2018: Oregon State

2017: Florida

2016: Coastal Carolina

2015: Virginia

2014: Vanderbilt

2013: UCLA

2012: Arizona

2011: South Carolina

2010: South Carolina

2009: LSU

2008: Fresno State

2007: Oregon State

2006: Oregon State

2005: Texas

2004: Cal State Fullerton

2003: Rice

2002: Texas

2001: Miami

2000: LSU

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: CWS undefeated champions: Texas A&M baseball looks to join elite class