How many times have the Eagles been to the Super Bowl?

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to battle the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII in a matchup that will feature the NFL’s top seeds.

Sunday will mark the fourth appearance for the Eagles in the Super Bowl. The franchise previously played in Super Bowl XV, Super Bowl XXXIX and Super Bowl LII.

The Eagles lost to the Oakland Raiders in Super Bowl XV (27-10), lost to New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXIX (24-21) and beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII (41-33).

With a win over the Chiefs on Sunday, the Eagles will capture their second Super Bowl title in the last six seasons.

The Eagles can also become the 16th NFL team to win at least two Super Bowls.

More Super Bowl LVII!

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire