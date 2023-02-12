How many times have the Chiefs been to the Super Bowl?

The Kansas City Chiefs are set to battle the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII in a matchup that will feature the NFL’s top seeds.

Sunday will mark the fifth appearance for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl. The franchise previously played in Super Bowl I, Super Bowl IV, Super Bowl LIV and Super Bowl LV.

The Chiefs lost to the Green Bay Packers in Super Bowl I (35-10), beat the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV (23-7), beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV (31-20) and lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV (31-9).

The Chiefs will become one of 12 NFL teams to appear in five Super Bowls. With a win, the Chiefs can become the ninth NFL team with three or more Super Bowl victories.

Three of the last four Super Bowls have involved the Chiefs.

