How many three-star recruits have been drafted out of Wisconsin?

Wisconsin has always been a place where three-star recruits come, develop, and earn themselves a chance at playing in the NFL.

The Athletic recently put together an article about the best schools at developing three-star talent, and Wisconsin unsurprisingly made the list. The team with the highest percentage of three-stars drafted in the modern recruiting era? Ohio State, but they have had overall far less three-star players signed (68).

Where do the Badgers stand? In the modern recruiting era, Wisconsin has signed 186 three-star players, and 27 of them have gone on to be drafted. As far as totals go, that is the most three-star players to be drafted in the modern recruiting era.

Expect Keeanu Benton to add to that list shortly.

